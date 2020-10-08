Napa firefighter recounts saving Upvalley winery from fast-moving fire

The 500 gallons of water in the engine wouldn’t last. Help from a water tender and strike teams wasn’t on the way, given other firefighters were busy with the fire elsewhere.

Colburn rigged up a garden hose to connect the vineyard irrigation system to the engine’s tank. During periods the firefighters waited for the engine tank to refill, they used chain saws and hand tools to cut back brush.

“There was one point I looked behind us, we had fire on the hill behind us and fire on the hill in front of us,” Colburn said. “We’re right in the middle of this. This thing was throwing embers for miles with the winds we had.”

At another point, Colburn heard the whistling sound of a propane tank bleeding off pressure. Then it exploded like a bomb.

“When that blew, you felt it in your chest,” he said.

The main front of the fire passed through. Colburn said spots still smoldered, but firefighters reached the point to where they believed flames wouldn’t again erupt.

Finally, just after midnight, the three firefighters left Boeschen Vineyards to fight the Glass Fire elsewhere. They checked back at 3 a.m. to make certain everything was still standing and it was.