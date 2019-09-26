Napa City Firefighter-Paramedic Rodger Collinson's love for food paid off in the form of a $40,000 check from the Food Network to serve his community and fellow firefighters.
Collinson made his TV debut last week on Guy Fieri's Food Network show, "Guy's Grocery Games," where contestants often prepare meals with groceries bought on a budget. His passion for cooking not only won over the judges, but won the Napa City Firefighters Charitable Fund $40,000.
"When I cook for somebody, it's me showing my love for you," said Collinson, who prepares meals during his shifts for fellow firefighters at Napa Fire Station No. 4 on Gasser Drive in south Napa.
A homemade meal at the fire station can cheer up the crew after responding to a difficult call. "It brings you back to a happy place … It's amazing what food does to bring people together," he said.
Collinson competed alongside three other cooks from Northern California fire departments. Fieri, who hails from Santa Rosa, was inspired to host the episode after the Northern California fires, according to the Food Network site.
Collinson said on the show that it was difficult to see what Napa went through after the 2017 fires and he hoped to bring home the cash prize to do some good.
Fieri first challenged the competitors to make a firehouse favorite. Collinson prepared buttermilk fried chicken, smashed potatoes topped with gravy and a side salad made of tomato, cucumber, avocado and feta cheese.
Fieri said it was some of the best fried chicken that he'd tried on his show.
For the second challenge, chefs were given a canned food and asked to make a spicy family meal. Collinson took his canned potatoes and opted for Canadian poutine, or french fries covered in gravy, with fried catfish.
"I've got to represent my fire department, I've got to represent Napa," he said on the show. "Napa's a food town. I've got to impress my people back home!"
'You're under the clock'
Collinson was raised in Napa by a family that believed in the importance of cooking together and sitting down over a family meal. Collinson, who has a 5-year-old son, said he tries to instill those same values in his child.
"It's important that you slow down, you have a moment with your family or at the firehouse," he said. "To have that fellowship together, I think it's an extremely important part of daily life."
Though his love for home cooking was ignited at a young age, he said dining at restaurants in Napa and the San Francisco Bay Area helped cultivate his interest in food. He frequently travels to New Orleans, where he gets inspiration for cooking his favorite kind of recipes: Cajun and Creole.
"I finagled my way into some kitchens down there just to get experience," he said.
As a firefighter-paramedic, Collinson said his job is black and white, with little room for creativity.
Cooking helps him stay balanced at work. It helps that his colleagues aren't picky and are up for trying any meal he decides to experiment with, Collinson said. He often tries to incorporate leftovers, which helps with his $7 per meal, per person budget.
Cooking at the firehouse is also an exercise in meal planning and time management. A call for service could come in at any time and Collinson and his colleagues could have to head out to the scene of an incident.
"You're under the clock," he said. "You got to get it done quick."
Napa Fire Capt. Steve Becker was so impressed with Collinson's cooking skills, he trusted him to cook for his wedding. Napa Fire Capt. Kim Suenram and his wife, Chrystie, provided the smoked tri-tip, but Collinson provided sauces, sides, pastas, sandwiches, grilled chicken and veggies.
And Collinson did it all with half of the kitchen supplies he needed — the party rental company forgot to bring the tools, Becker said.
"It was a whole spread and the meal was spectacular," Becker said. "Every guest was beyond impressed that it was … not a catering company."
Becker said he was a brand-new firefighter when he met Collinson, then a teenager dreaming of a career in the fire service, in 1996.
Collinson brought a half-gallon of ice cream to the station and Becker mentored him in the steps he should take to become a firefighter.
"I can't take any credit for mentoring his cooking ability," Becker said. "That's all him."
Becker said Collinson is known for his cooking skills, but he's also infamous for the dirty dishes he leaves behind. Becker recalled working an overtime shift one day, feeling skeptical about an unfamiliar health-conscious Middle Eastern dish that Collinson prepared and thinking about the enormous cleanup.
Not only did Becker find the meal delicious and become a fan of hummus, "the cleanup wasn't that bad," he said. It beat Becker's bologna sandwiches.
"Guy's Grocery Games" doesn't normally have a live audience, but firefighters were allowed to sit and watch their colleagues compete. Becker said there was a sense of camaraderie in the room and guests were "cheering for everybody," but it was obvious to him that Collinson was the winner.
All the cooks made good meals, he said, but he knew it was over when he saw the judges' faces when they tried Collinson's meal.
Though Collinson took home the biggest prize of $40,000, the other three firefighters received $5,000 to donate to charity. Food Network matched the usual $20,000 prize because all four contestants volunteered to donate their potential winnings.
The Napa City Firefighters Charitable Fund seeks to serve the Napa community and other firefighters in need, Becker said. Donations sometimes go toward sending local, young burn victims to burn camp, where they receive counseling and therapy alongside peers, and learn they aren't alone, he said.
Other times, donations are spent on buying toys for kids during the holidays or people in need who firefighters encounter during a call.
"I'm elated. I cannot wait to get this charity $40,000," Collinson said on the show. "It's amazing."
While Collinson hopes that his spotlight on the show will serve as a springboard to launch a side business as a private chef, he also wants to take the opportunity to encourage people to take the time to slow down and prepare even a simple meal together.
"My hope is that we can move forward as a generation and go back to family time around the dinner table," he said. "Make dinner something that we get to do, not have to do."