Napa firefighters battle small vegetation fire

City of Napa firefighters contained a small vegetation fire Friday along Kansas Avenue opposite South Napa Marketplace.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The fire broke out at 12:45 p.m. at a time when temperatures neared 90 degrees with winds. The Fire Department reported two engines and a battalion chief fought the fire and contained it by 2 p.m.
The cause was under investigation Friday afternoon. The fire burned a tenth of an acre near a creek.
Napa County at the time was under a heat advisory by the National Weather Service, but it was not under a red flag warning.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
More than 500 brand-new ways to share diverse, anti-racist, and LGBTQ inclusive messages with readers have been distributed — for free — acros…
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Kelly Fleming's winery near Calistoga wants more visitors and, in an increasingly familiar story for off-the-beaten-path Napa County wineries,…
The Napa Planning Commission endorses Oxbow Yard, a temporary dining, picnicking and lounge venue at 585 First St.
A new house for $187,000? Mighty Buildings of Oakland is making such homes using a giant 3D printer. And Napans are buying.
Jon Crawford, who previously announced his candidacy for sheriff, is no longer undersheriff or a Napa County employee.
Little Rays of Sunshine gains city support to provide preschool and day care for 53 children, from infancy to age 5, in the Westwood area.
Feeling a little down? A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa, offering nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and …
A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile under the a…
Napa County could go to voters in June 2022 seeking a quarter-cent sales tax to pay for wildfire prevention efforts such as creating fuel breaks.
Photos: Napa County's Pic of the Litter
Pic of the Litter: Sweet Pea
Pic of the Litter: Elvis
Pic of the Litter: Ralph
Pic of the Litter: Mushu
Pic of the Litter: Remington
Pic of the Litter: Gracie Ann Miller
Pic of the Litter: Tango and Samba
Pic of the Litter: Rosie
Pic of the Litter: Dusty
Pic of the Litter: Kody
Pic of the Litter: Jagger
Pic of the Litter: Blondie
Pic of the Litter: Doug
Pic of the Litter: Harry
Pic of the Litter: Yoda
Pic of the Litter: Astronaut Roscoe Rogers
Pic of the Litter: Nugget
Pic of the Litter: JJ
Pic of the Litter: Tucker
Pic of the Litter: Remy
Pic of the Litter: Momo
Pic of the Litter: Delilah
Pic of the Litter: Storm
Pic of the Litter: Ch Aberglen Cmon get Happy
Pic of the Litter: Toby
Pic of the Litter: Storm
Pic of the Litter: Flower
Pic of the Litter: Ace
Pic of the Litter: Zero
Pic of the Litter: Charlotte of Big Ranch
Pic of the Litter: Finnley Evans
Pic of the Litter: Cat
Pic of the Litter: Bruno
Pic of the Litter: Judah
Pic of the Litter: Luna
Pic of the Litter: Jack
Pic of the Litter: Buster
Pic of the Litter: Toby
Pic of the Litter: Murphy
Pic of the Litter: BoBo Haggard
Pic of the Litter: Count Boosie
Pic of the Litter: Emmeline
Pic of the Litter: Charlie
Pic of the Litter: Samson
Pic of the Litter: Delilah Rose
Pic of the Litter: Harrison
Pic of the Litter: Roscoe
Pic of the Litter: Mila
Pic of the Litter: Sophie
Pic of the Litter: Lowkey
Pic of the Litter: Atlas
Pic of the Litter: Louie
Pic of the Litter: Grady
Pic of the Litter: LEGO Dullea
Pic of the Litter: Tess
Pic of the Litter: George
Pic of the Litter: Ruby
Pic of the Litter: Mookee
Pic of the Litter: Bubs
Pic of the Litter: Otis
Pic of the Litter: Bubba
Pic of the Litter: Spike
Pic of the Litter: Benjamin
Pic of the Litter: Chubbs
Pic of the Litter: Ruby
Pic of the Litter: Marbles
Pic of the Litter: Smudge
Pic of the Litter: Arrow’s Benevolent Tiger
Pic of the Litter: Laela
Pic of the Litter: Menina
Pic of the Litter: Maycie
Pic of the Litter: Roscoe Rogers
Pic of the Litter:Angela
Pic of the Litter: Cleo
Pic of the Litter: Missy
Pic of the Litter: Luke Skywalker
Pic of the Litter: Quinn
Pic of the Litter: Philomena
Pic of the Litter: Charles
Pic of the Litter: Gracie and Charlotte
Pic of the Litter: Jasper
Pic of the Litter: Miley
Pic of the Litter: Marley
Pic of the Litter: Koby
Pic of the Litter: Chiquita
Pic of the Litter: Cali
Pic of the Litter: Kitty Berndt
Pic of the Litter: Wriggley Rue Prescott
Pic of the Litter: IndyAnna
Pic of the Litter: Layla Lopez
Pic of the Litter: Doughnut
Pic of the Litter: Toby
Pic of the Litter: Shamus
Pic of the Litter: Marley
Pic of the Litter: Peanut Butter and Jelly
Pic of the Litter: Pepe Todd
Pic of the Litter: Admiral Nelson
Pic of the Litter: Pi Pi Chan
Pic of the Litter: Lola
Pic of the Litter:Lucy Rose
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.