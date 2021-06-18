Napa firefighters battle small vegetation fire

City of Napa firefighters contained a small vegetation fire Friday along Kansas Avenue opposite South Napa Marketplace.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The fire broke out at 12:45 p.m. at a time when temperatures neared 90 degrees with winds. The Fire Department reported two engines and a battalion chief fought the fire and contained it by 2 p.m.

The cause was under investigation Friday afternoon. The fire burned a tenth of an acre near a creek.

Napa County at the time was under a heat advisory by the National Weather Service, but it was not under a red flag warning.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.