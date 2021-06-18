 Skip to main content
Napa firefighters battle small vegetation fire
Napa firefighters battle small vegetation fire

City of Napa firefighters contained a small vegetation fire Friday along Kansas Avenue opposite South Napa Marketplace.

The fire broke out at 12:45 p.m. at a time when temperatures neared 90 degrees with winds. The Fire Department reported two engines and a battalion chief fought the fire and contained it by 2 p.m.

The cause was under investigation Friday afternoon. The fire burned a tenth of an acre near a creek.

Napa County at the time was under a heat advisory by the National Weather Service, but it was not under a red flag warning.

