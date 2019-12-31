{{featured_button_text}}

Napa County firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that engulfed a car Tuesday morning on southbound Highway 29.

Th incident happened at 7 a.m. near First Street. Video posted on the Napa Fire Department Facebook page shows flames shooting into the air three times as high as the small car.

Firefighters with the single-engine response knocked down the fire in about two minutes, Capt. Steve Becker said. They shut down a lane to do so and the incident had a significant traffic impact, he said.

There were no injuries. The car had a mechanical issue while being driven on the highway. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Becker said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.