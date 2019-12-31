Napa County firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that engulfed a car Tuesday morning on southbound Highway 29.
Th incident happened at 7 a.m. near First Street. Video posted on the Napa Fire Department Facebook page shows flames shooting into the air three times as high as the small car.
Firefighters with the single-engine response knocked down the fire in about two minutes, Capt. Steve Becker said. They shut down a lane to do so and the incident had a significant traffic impact, he said.
There were no injuries. The car had a mechanical issue while being driven on the highway. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Becker said.
