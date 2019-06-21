Loved ones and uniformed fire service members gathered Friday morning at Napa Valley Life Church to honor Leland "Lee" Mitchell. Mitchell joined the Napa Fire Department in 1965 and helped launch the Paramedic Program in the 1970s before taking a job as fire chief in Ukiah, his hometown, and later becoming a deputy chief of fire and rescue for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Several of Mitchell's fire helmets were on display Friday, as was his fishing gear.
