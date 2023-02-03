A mid-Friday trailer fire in the city of Napa sent a cloud of black smoke into the sky visible for miles.
The fire broke out about 12:15 p.m. on the 800 block of Central Avenue. Napa firefighters responded with a truck and engine company and quickly controlled the blaze, which drew a crowd of onlookers. No injuries were reported.
Roxanna Johnson lives in a house on the property. She said a pop-up trailer burned. She heard someone yell “fire” when the blaze started and ran out with a fire extinguisher, but couldn’t put the fire out.
The yard with the trailer was crammed with items, from vehicles to tires to wood. A pickup about 10 feet from the trailer had a side melted.
Battalion Chief Charles Rhodes said at the scene of the fire that no cause was immediately known.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com