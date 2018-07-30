Napa firefighters made their first “save” using a recently acquired oxygen-delivery system designed specifically for dogs and cats rendered unconscious by smoke.
The rescue occurred Monday morning at the scene of a house fire on the 1400 block of Sheridan Drive in central Napa where smoke was discovered pouring out of a single-family house, said Capt. Steve Becker.
The fire was reported at 9:20 a.m. Napa Councilman Scott Sedgley, a retired fire captain, happened to be the first person on the scene. He opened a door to let out a black Lab and ran a hose through a bedroom window to begin to fight the fire, Becker said.
The first unit arrived a few minutes later from Station No. 2 on Park Avenue. Firefighters opened a hole in the roof to release smoke and heat while others began a search of the smoke-choked house for humans and animals, Becker said.
That’s when they found a chocolate Labrador unconscious in the living room, he said.
Firefighters attached a “Fido Bag” to the dog’s muzzle and began giving the animal oxygen. Only a month ago did Napa Fire get these devices, gifts from The Fetch Foundation, to facilitate animal rescues.
Over the next 10 or so minutes, the dog revived, then was taken to a veterinarian for a check-up. According to reports, the pet is doing well, Becker said.
Becker credited timely and skilled intervention by Sedgley who significantly knocked back the fire in the bedroom. “I have to give him kudos. He really made a difference,” he said.
The house was becoming super-heated and on the verge of “flashover” before Sedgley’s garden hose reduced the temperature, Becker said.
The occupant of the house was not at home at the time the fire was discovered, Becker said. The Fire Department called chaplains to the scene to provide her with emotional support, he said.
The cause of the bedroom fire is under investigation. Becker said the damage had made the house “unlivable.”
Sedgley, who retired from Napa Fire in 2011 after a 30-year career, said this was the first fire he has fought since retirement.
He was driving on Sheridan on an errand when he spotted brown smoke rising from the back of the house. He recognized the smoke for what it was, he said.
Sedgley said he pulled over, yelled to a neighbor to call 911, then pounded on the front door to see if anyone was home. Running to the back side, he picked up a garden house and began squirting into the room from which flames were shooting.
Meanwhile, he listened for fire engines. “It seems like an eternity when you’re on the calling end,” he said.
Sedgley said he managed to make it to City Hall by 10 a.m. for a meeting. He reeked of smoke and still had ash on his shoulders, he said.
“I said, ‘You’re not going to believe this.’”