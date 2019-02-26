Napa firefighters will be set up at four locations throughout the city on Saturday, seeking donations to fund burn care and recovery programs.
The Napa City Firefighters Association will be raising money for the Firefighters Burn Institute, a national nonprofit that aims to serve burn victims and advance burn research. Proceeds go toward firefighters and members of the public.
Firefighters will be collecting donations in firefighters boots set up at Bel Aire Plaza, the south Napa Target, the Napa Wal-Mart, and at the corner of Main and First Streets.