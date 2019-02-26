Try 1 month for 99¢
Napa City Fire
Maria Sestito, Register

Napa firefighters will be set up at four locations throughout the city on Saturday, seeking donations to fund burn care and recovery programs.

The Napa City Firefighters Association will be raising money for the Firefighters Burn Institute, a national nonprofit that aims to serve burn victims and advance burn research. Proceeds go toward firefighters and members of the public.

Firefighters will be collecting donations in firefighters boots set up at Bel Aire Plaza, the south Napa Target, the Napa Wal-Mart, and at the corner of Main and First Streets.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.