Napa Firewise announces a $1 million grant for homeowner defensible space

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation has been awarded a $1 million grant to be used to develop and implement a coordinated approach to defensible space compliance in the Berryessa Estates community.

Funding for this project, which is to start in May, was provided by a grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection through the California Fire Safe Council.

This project, which will be coordinated with Cal Fire and other stakeholders, will provide a defensible space assistance program with priority for special needs residents, including low income, seniors and the disadvantaged.

This program will be administered in the Berryessa Estates community as a “proof of concept” for further programs from future funding throughout Napa County.

“Berryessa Estates is a neighborhood that has been the site of wildfires over the last several years and remains at risk for future fires,” said Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea.

The goal is to help homeowners meet the California and Napa County requirements for defensible space and to provide education information to prepare them to maintain the defensible space around their homes in the years to come.