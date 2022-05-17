Napa Firewise launches cost-share defensible space program for St. Helena, Calistoga residents

Napa Firewise has just launched a new cost-share program for St. Helena and Calistoga residents, offering guidance and 50-50 funding for home defensible space projects in the area. Those living in zip codes 94515 and 97574 are eligible for up to $2,000 in reimbursements for projects costing up to $4,000, so long as the work is approved by Firewise and improves the safety of the property.

According to Napa Firewise director Piper Cole, this program is the first of its kind put on by the organization, and is intended as a proof-of-concept for expanded funding opportunities in the future. The application period opened on Tuesday and will remain open while funds last.

“There have been a couple of other communities that have done some cost-share defensible space grants, but I think ours is fairly innovative in the way that we are doing it and the process we are using,” said Cole. “It is both educational, and then an opportunity.”

By processing applications for the program through Cal Fire’s self-assessment defensible space survey, property owners are able to determine what projects they should and can prioritize just by surveying their land and answering the 30-minute questionnaire, “without actually going through an inspection with Cal Fire.”

Indicators such as the presence of branches, “ladder fuels” (fuels that can carry fire from ground plants to taller trees and shrubs), wood piles and the like on the applicant’s property are compiled, and then used to determine the risk level of said property. From there, the applications are scored, and once sorted, the promising applications will be reviewed in their entirety, as in addition to basic yes-no questions, the survey also allows applicants to provide a description of the work they would like to get done or upload photos of the area they would like to clear. From this information, the Napa Firewise staff will allocate their Cal Fire funding accordingly.

Once approved, applicants can then either book a licensed contractor or complete the projects themselves, pending 50% reimbursement from Napa Firewise.

“It will be a little bit of a curve because we only have so much money, so we can’t fund everything because we anticipate we will get more applications than we get funding for,” said Cole, “(But) we will approve the ones that we think provide the best community value.”

“If a neighborhood comes in together and they all do defensible space work, that is almost like having a fuel break,” she explained. “So, we add points if you come in as a neighborhood … We are looking not only at making homes safer, but making neighborhoods safer and making the community safer.”

As the program is a model, Napa Firewise staff are not yet sure who will take advantage of the cost-share opportunity or for what types of projects, but Cole and her colleagues are looking forward to learning from the experience nonetheless. Ideally, though, the group hopes to be able to one day expand the program to all of Napa County and focus on neighborhood-wide efforts that can help stop fires from spreading.

“It's not right to expect any one individual landowner to pay the full cost to protect the community, but it is also not right for the community not to invest in protecting properties,” said Gretchen Hayes, executive director of Napa Firewise. “So, we are sharing the responsibility and the costs because fire does not respect boundaries.”

Additionally, Hayes said that Napa Firewise programming seeks to not only fund, but also educate and encourage landowners to take proactive, protective measures on their property, and this cost-share program is a clear example of this mission.

“When people are investing in their own property, they first and foremost prioritize that they are conforming with the ordinance,” she said. “But the ordinance helps to defend their structures … So, a lot of the money we are spending on private property is to facilitate firefighting response, and to stop the movement of fires across the landscape.”

To apply or learn more about the Defensible Space Program through Napa Firewise, visit napafirewise.org/dspace and see if you are eligible.

