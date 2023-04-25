Cal Fire has awarded a $6 million grant to Napa Communities Firewise Foundation to enhance wildfire safety in Napa Valley, the state firefighting agency said in a statement Tuesday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

This comes as part of a larger $142.6 million allocation for statewide investments in projects aimed at boosting carbon storage and restoring the health and resilience of existing and recently burned forests throughout California.

Cal Fire's Forest Health Program announced that 27 grants have been awarded to local and regional partners, covering state, local, tribal, federal and private lands across 75,000 acres and 24 counties. The projects are intended to reduce excess vegetation and improve forest and oak woodlands' resilience to fire, drought and pests.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, praised the grant allocation.

“These are exactly the types of projects we in the Legislature envisioned when we signed off on the state Forest Health grant program," he said in a statement. "I applaud Napa Communities Firewise Foundation for taking on this important program that will make our communities safer and more resilient.”

Cal Fire officials said two-thirds of the awarded projects will benefit disadvantaged or low-income communities, providing economic opportunities in addition to forest management benefits such as reduced wildfire threat, improved water quality and habitat, and climate change mitigation through carbon storage.

Many of the Forest Health grants were made available through California Climate Investments, a statewide program using cap-and-trade dollars to achieve the state's climate change goals while also strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment.

Agency officials said it plans to award additional grants of up to $115 million for wildfire prevention and up to $19 million for tribal wildfire resilience this summer.

PHOTOS: Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates Berryessa Estates