Napa Firewise secures $6 million state grant for wildfire prevention

A state grant of almost $6 million will help reduce wildfire-fueling vegetation across about 1,800 acres all over Napa County, from Atlas Peak to Angwin to near the city of Napa.
The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation secured the $5.85 million grant from Cal Fire. Twenty fuel reduction projects will be done in the footprints of 2017's Atlas Fire, Nuns Fire, and Tubbs Fire and 2020's Hennessey/Lightning Complex Fire and Glass Fire.
“This is an important step towards preparing Napa County communities for future fires,” said Christopher Thompson, president of the volunteer Napa Firewise board of directors.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
More than far-flung rural areas are to benefit. A Napa Firewise press release says that some projects will help protect such places as the Browns Valley area and northwest area of the city of Napa.
Napa Firewise and Napa County in April unveiled a $42 million, five-year plan to reduce fuels. Napa County agreed to pay $6.4 million for the first year.
The new $5.85 million state grant will help continue the effort. A Firewise press release mentioned these projects:
- Six fuel reduction projects covering 660 acres in the Atlas/Hennessey/ Lightning Complex fire footprints. That includes 22 miles along Atlas Peak, Pritchard Hill, Monticello and Soda Canyon roads and at Silverado.
- Two fuel reduction projects covering 220 acres in the Glass Fire/Angwin area. The projects will at key routes at Linda Falls and Rancho Lajota Drive along southern Angwin.
- Eight fuel reduction projects covering 615 acres in the Nuns Fire/Mount Veeder area. That includes 11.5 miles along Trinity, Dry Creek and Redwood roads, the Redwood Road/Partrick Road connector and the Timberhill and Veterans Home of California at Yountville areas. Also, maintenance will be done at Wall and Lokoya roads and the Old Ridge Road shaded fuel break.
- Four fuel reduction projects covering 350 acres in the Tubbs Fire/Glass Fire footprints. That includes more than 7 miles along Franz Valley School, Kortum Canyon, Sharp and Old Lawley Toll roads.
In addition, the grant will help with a defensible space cost-share program to be tested in the Calistoga and St. Helena areas. At least 300 residents will receive financial support to improve their defensible spaces.
Money will also help buy a dozer/masticator to be managed by Pacific Union College and Cal Fire to reduce fuels.
The Cal Fire grant program is competitive. The 2020-21 cycle had 307 applicants asking for a total of more than $349 million. The agency awarded 47 grants totaling $14.8 million.
Wildfires in Napa County since 2017 have burned an area totaling roughly about half of the county. They have destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses, including some in the heart of world-famous wine country.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A love note in the Napa Valley sky: Bride surprises new husband with skywriting message seen by many
Aerial message, seen for miles above the Napa Valley, was a gift for airplane-loving husband.
A Napa Pipe developer says the latest Costco target date is in 2023.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Miniature horses, chickens, goats and more. Napa Christian students start every day on the school farm.
A free food pantry in American Canyon draws plenty of visitors, but HOA regulations may spell the end of it.
According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, the median sold price of a Napa County home rose 16.5% year-over-year, from $721,000 i…
The Napa County Board of Supervisors sided with Scarlett winery in the latest dispute between a proposed winery and its residential neighbors.
Single serve, but not single use: Shatterproof 187 ml wines hit the luxury market in recyclable units
The final Quartino design is essentially a govino wine glass that fits with a corresponding mini carafe, which comes filled with the wine that…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
Photos: go inside the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.