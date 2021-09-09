Napa Firewise secures $6 million state grant for wildfire prevention

A state grant of almost $6 million will help reduce wildfire-fueling vegetation across about 1,800 acres all over Napa County, from Atlas Peak to Angwin to near the city of Napa.

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation secured the $5.85 million grant from Cal Fire. Twenty fuel reduction projects will be done in the footprints of 2017's Atlas Fire, Nuns Fire, and Tubbs Fire and 2020's Hennessey/Lightning Complex Fire and Glass Fire.

“This is an important step towards preparing Napa County communities for future fires,” said Christopher Thompson, president of the volunteer Napa Firewise board of directors.

More than far-flung rural areas are to benefit. A Napa Firewise press release says that some projects will help protect such places as the Browns Valley area and northwest area of the city of Napa.

Napa Firewise and Napa County in April unveiled a $42 million, five-year plan to reduce fuels. Napa County agreed to pay $6.4 million for the first year.

The new $5.85 million state grant will help continue the effort. A Firewise press release mentioned these projects:

