Napa first responders stage active shooter drill at Harvest Middle School

Years of training efforts culminated on Saturday morning, just after 10 a.m. as police, firefighters and paramedics from around the county gathered at the defunct Harvest Middle School for the first of two active shooter drills that would take place over the course of the day.

While similar simulations have played out in recent months in St. Helena and Vacaville, this weekend’s large-scale active-shooter drill, which involved more than a dozen local agencies, was the first of its size and complexity in the city of Napa.

California is reeling from a slew of mass shootings that have happened in the past few weeks, but yesterday’s drills were not in response to the most recent violence.

“There is no motive with our timing at all… we’ve just been able to pull off the contracts and get everyone together and it’s just happened to be around this time.” said city of Napa Fie Battalion Chief Ty Becerra.

The drill, spearheaded by Napa Fire and coordinated across agencies, welcomed volunteers who signed waivers, and were given green wristbands and safety glasses. Chaplains were at the scene to provide support to any volunteers who had strong emotional reactions to the simulated shootings.

Soon after coordinators and volunteers arrived at Harvest Middle School on Saturday morning, a fictitious crime scene was staged. Dummy casualties were positioned in corridors and doused with fake blood and at a “moulage” station, volunteers were dressed with fake bullet wounds and sprayed with the fake blood and given lanyards explaining each victim’s specific wound.

Also in preparation for the drill, desks were flipped, bullets were sprinkled in the hallway leading to the library where many “victims” hid among flipped desks and artwork make by children.

Conducting the simulation at middle school “adds a realism that we can’t produce anywhere besides a school,” said Becerra. “One of the goals and objectives with this drill was to provide as much realism as possible. And so having this venue to be able to do this at was great… Seeing the books, seeing the desks, seeing the pencils, smelling the crayons — all those things add to the sense of realism and helps our first responders be better prepared if this were to happen in a school setting.”

For Community Emergency Response Team volunteer Beth Marcus, 69, from American Canyon, this isn't the first active shooter drill she had participated in. The first one she volunteered at was in a single large room within the American Canyon Community Center. She believes this one, on a school campus will be especially informative for participating first responders, and hopes there will be more trainings in the future.

“You can’t be too prepared. I think of my grandchildren, you know, they’re in school and something like this was to happen…I mean, we’re adults and we went through this (staged shooting), I cannot imagine what it would be like for children, and you cannot be too prepared for something like this,” said Marcus who played a gunshot victim in the middle school library.

Minutes before the drill began, volunteer victims were given instructions.

“Your job is to think of it this way... You have run from the bad guy, you can’t get out of here. You’re hiding, you’re panicked or upset. That is your room, there are injured people in there…you’re frantic, you’re panicked. Make some noise, beg for help. Don’t let them leave, do whatever you think is necessary, whatever you think you would do,” Napa Fire Department Captain Brian Davis said to a handful of volunteers before instructing them into a dark classroom to seek refuge.

The first of the two drills for the day kicked off at 10:07 a.m. when dispatch reported a potential active shooter event. The alert was followed by sounds of gunshots — blanks fired by an officer — and soon after, a team of initial responders from Napa PD and the Napa Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene looking to neutralize the threat.

The initial law enforcement waked through hallways of “victims” calling for help and stepped over mannequin dummies that had been doused in blood in for possible assailants. The team neutralized the threat at the scene within 15 or so minutes, and by then, rescue task forces consisting of law enforcement officers and fire personnel who had made their way to the scene and provided rudimentary treatment on the dozens of victims, count the number of patients and casualties, and make extrication plans.

As more responders entered the “warm zone,” volunteer victims who could walk were escorted to the triage, treatment and transport area in one of the school’s parking lots. Then while the scene was still being secured by law enforcement, rescue task force teams entered to extract victims with more severe injuries and carried them out in “people-movers,” to triage where EMS was waiting and the “activated” Multi Casualty Incident team came into play.

At triage, EMTs and paramedics were waiting to tend to their wounds. MCI coordinated with dispatch and Queen of the Valley, this drill’s base station to arrange transportation to nearby medical facilities — a task that proved challenging.

Early on during the drill, the team on the ground in charge of coordinating air transportation with St Helena emergency command center was informed that, given the low, dense layer of fog, any fictitious air ambulance landings on the campus and at Napa County Airport were not possible, and that the closest location for helicopters could land was Petaluma.

And then the MCI coordinating facility, Queen of the Valley in this drill, was identifying patient destinations.

One volunteer, active duty airman Angel Soto, 27, who had been assigned an upper arm gunshot wound, hid behind the library check-out desk, and was in attendance with colleagues from Travis Air Force Base.

“I think the drill is an awesome opportunity for these guys to get some training in…it helps them gain the knowledge…so that this way when situations like this do happen, they know off the bat what could happen, what needs to be done and how they can address the situation in a timely manner,” said Soto.

Soto hadn’t been to a drill of this nature before and believes the experience will be valuable to him as well. “It will give me some knowledge that I can learn from, especially from the first responders on the civilian side, and then I can share that experience with my co-workers.”

While volunteer ages ranged the gamut, there were a few younger “victims.” Indie Stanic, 15, attends Novato High School in Marin. His dad, a firefighter at Napa Fire, signed him up for the volunteer drill.

“There’s a lot of gang activity at my school,” said Stanic. “So I feel like there is a possibility there could be an active shooter at our school and just knowing about how I can protect myself during that kind of situation is really helpful.”

Stanic was assigned a fictitious gunshot wound to the chest, which medics treated at triage by applying an occlusive dressing that allowed air to escape but not enter his wound, to prevent a pneumothorax and subsequently, a collapsed lung.

After the drill, he said knowing first responders are coordinating these drills to practice for real-life situations helps put his mind at ease.

Just before the school had been gridded out and secured, and the drill was called to an end at 11:25 a.m., EMS administrator Shaun Vincent said, “I think it’s gone well.

“These are always opportunities to learn for us, and so we’d rather identify areas for improvement — because I think we’re all going to identify areas for improvement across the board — but I think for the most part, there are high-stress situations, even in a training environment, and so the more we get to practice these, the better-equipped we are to handle them in a real-life scenario."

He was not ready to point out specific areas for improvement as the drill was only just coming to an end and he hadn’t been fully debriefed by different teams, but pointed out the purpose of the two drills were to find the flaws and work on improving skills in a simulated environment.

“If we don’t do it every so often, we get rusty, it’s a perishable skill,” said Becerra.

While the hope is to never need to employ the skills practiced and tuned during Saturday’s drill, Becerra does anticipate more large-scale active shooter drills to come that will involve different crews within the same agencies.

