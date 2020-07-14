Napa fitness studio hits the 'road' during pandemic

“So I decided to figure out how to do it outside,” she said.

At first, she tried setting up her bikes on the sidewalk in front of her studio, but that wasn’t a long term solution.

Stuart said she started calling around to find another outdoor location that would work. She made contact with the Napa Parks and Recreation Department. “As soon as I got the littlest bit of a green light I jumped on it.”

Last Saturday at 8 a.m. about a dozen cyclists hopped into their saddles for an outdoor workout in view of traffic on McKinstry Street and early diners at the Oxbow Public Market.

Judging from the response of her clients, “I think they love it,” said Stuart.

“The people that have showed up are my biggest cheerleaders,” she said. “It’s not easy right now. We’re trying to lift each other up.”

Yes, it’s a very different experience than being inside the Dailey Method cycle studio. The inside of that room is usually darkened, and the studio uses special lights and music.

But being outdoors has its own benefits. Last Saturday morning, “At one point I just had them close their eyes and feel the sunlight and air,” Stuart said. “That’s a special feeling right now.”