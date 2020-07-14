Napa fitness studio hits the 'road' during pandemic

This past Saturday more than a dozen cyclists hit the road at Napa’s Oxbow Commons park — only these cyclists didn’t actually go anywhere.
They were pedaling in place during a spin class from Napa’s Dailey Method barre and cycle studio.
Dailey Method is actually located on Coombs Street, across from the old courthouse.
But in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on fitness centers, owner Kelli Stuart was determined to keep her business going, she said. Even if that meant taking it to the streets.
“Your back’s against the wall,” said Stuart. “You’ve got to figure out a way to save your business.”
Stuart said that after the state required gyms and fitness studios to close, she moved to virtual classes via Zoom. She then loaned out her bikes to members so they could “ride along” from home.
“The virtual classes were pretty well received,” she said. “I think people were pleasantly surprised with the level of connection and their ability to get a good workout.”
When gyms were allowed to reopen — albeit briefly — Stuart continued remote classes.
There’s a lot of heavy breathing and cardio going on during such a class she said. Even if the bikes are spaced out, “I thought it wasn’t going to be worth the risk.”
“So I decided to figure out how to do it outside,” she said.
At first, she tried setting up her bikes on the sidewalk in front of her studio, but that wasn’t a long term solution.
Stuart said she started calling around to find another outdoor location that would work. She made contact with the Napa Parks and Recreation Department. “As soon as I got the littlest bit of a green light I jumped on it.”
Last Saturday at 8 a.m. about a dozen cyclists hopped into their saddles for an outdoor workout in view of traffic on McKinstry Street and early diners at the Oxbow Public Market.
Judging from the response of her clients, “I think they love it,” said Stuart.
“The people that have showed up are my biggest cheerleaders,” she said. “It’s not easy right now. We’re trying to lift each other up.”
Yes, it’s a very different experience than being inside the Dailey Method cycle studio. The inside of that room is usually darkened, and the studio uses special lights and music.
But being outdoors has its own benefits. Last Saturday morning, “At one point I just had them close their eyes and feel the sunlight and air,” Stuart said. “That’s a special feeling right now.”
Jonjie Lockman participated in that first Saturday class. She’s been a spin fan since she started the classes at Dailey Method about two years ago.
“I just fell in love with it,” she said.
Lockman said she’s glad Stuart has been able to get the bikes set up outside.
Zoom classes are fine, but “There’s just no replacing having an instructor lead you through the class” in person.
“I hope that it’s sustainable,” she said. “It’s all about survival as a business. If she’s not able to make it, all of us lose out.”
Transporting more than a dozen exercise bikes is easier than it sounds. Stuart’s husband has a big trailer that they now store the bikes in. They drive the trailer to the Commons and unload the bikes quickly, she said.
Once the class is over, they reload the bikes and it’s like they were never there. She doesn’t require any assistance from the city, said Stuart.
“I’m doing everything. I’m not asking them to help me move bikes or put out extra trashcans.”
Pete Hangen, recreation supervisor at the city of Napa Parks and Recreation Department, said Stuart’s is the first business to rent space for such a class during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, large groups are not allowed, he noted. Most other rentals and special events are cancelled, including the Fourth of July festivities and Third Thursday concerts at Fuller Park. Oxbow River stage concerts have been postponed.
“It’s great we can help keep her business going,” Hangen said of Stuart.
It was relatively straightforward to work out an agreement for Stuart to rent the space for a short period of time, he said. “There’s not a whole lot of magic to it.”
Because it’s such a small space, the cost is just $10 per hour, he said.
“We do other park rentals for other reasons and this fits right in,” Hangen said. “Obviously we’re all trying to do all we can to help Napa businesses.”
Hangen said any other commercial businesses that would like to use the space are welcome to contact the city’s Parks and Recreation department.
What’s Stuart’s plan for going forward?
“Oh my gosh,” she said. “It’s constantly changing.” For now, Stuart will offer two spin classes a week at the Oxbow Commons, followed by a barre workout, plus her online classes.
“I have not slowed down for one second during this whole pandemic,” she admitted.
“The most important thing is to be nimble.”
