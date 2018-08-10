Napa Flood Control: Protecting the beavers on Tulocay Creek
The beaver colony on Tulocay Creek, just off busy Soscol Avenue, has friends in high places.
A project is underway to protect the beavers so the flood control district can rebuild the creek bank to withstand erosion. This is happening as a four-story hotel is constructed on land adjacent to the beavers' home of mud and twigs.
It makes sense to safeguard the beavers, who have been prospering in Tulocay Creek for some seven years, say their human benefactors.
"You put a pair of beavers in a creek and a whole lot of magic falls out of them," said Kevin Swift of Swift Water Design in Occidental.
Swift set a device in place last week so the water level in the main beaver pond can be lowered from four feet to 18 inches in daily four-inch increments. The slow drop will help to minimize the trauma on the beavers who built the pond for security and to support their semi-aquatic lifestyle, he said.
A shallower pool is needed for construction workers to place rocks at the base of a 100-foot stretch of the north bank to keep it from further eroding, said Rick Thomasser, operations manager for the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.
The bank will be given a more gentle contour and strengthened with root balls and tree plantings -- a "biotechnical design" -- then the pond will be restored to its full depth, he said.
To pull off this bank work and still have a thriving beaver colony when it's done requires a special person, a "beaver whisperer," Thomasser said.
Thomasser is referring to Swift, whose full-time job is reducing the friction between humans and beavers. Swift works all over Northern California, installing pond leveling systems that keep beavers from flooding neighbors' yards and becoming public nuisances.
Swift is a beaver booster. He believes they can generally coexist with humans if some accommodations are made.
The beaver pond on Tulocay Creek is likely home to two adults, two juveniles and two newborns, or kits, in residence, observers say.
These nocturnal rodents are not going to like an 18-inch-deep pond that will expose the tunnel entrance to their mound home to potential predators, Swift said. If they don't want to hang around during September's bank work, the hope is that they will migrate a little ways upstream to a smaller pond and wait things out, he said.
One of the beavers' local champion is Rusty Cohn, who has been photographing the colony for years.
Cohn said he was "a little worried" that the smaller, upstream pond will expose the beavers to too much heat. Then again, "they're real sturdy, adaptable animals."
Swift and Cohn both say the environmental benefits to having beavers living just off Napa's Auto Row justify human efforts to keep them happy.
"Beavers are pretty interesting, but the wildlife they bring with them is fantastic," Cohn said.
While watching Swift install his pipe drain last week, two white egrets and a black heron swooped in. They're accustomed to fishing in the beaver pond, which is also a magnet for minks, muskrats, river otter, turtles and crayfish, he said.
"It makes sense to help beavers do what they do and support coexistence strategies," said Swift. Once they build their ponds, "everyone comes to the buffet."
The Napa County Flood Control District expects the bank stabilization project to cost $125,000, with much of the funding coming from a grant from the California State Coastal Conservancy, Thomasser said.
The project had been planned for some time, but was accelerated to get ahead of the four-story, 90-room Cambria Hotel going up nextdoor, he said.
The developers of the Cambria Hotel are well aware of the beavers. Last summer a development representative told The Register that the hotel would be set away from the creek, allowing space for a pathway for public beaver viewing.
One hotel already borders the beaver colony, the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Napa Valley project on the south bank. Hawthorn's creek border is a concrete wall.
The timetable for Swift to finish lowering the pond is up in the air. The Flood Control district first needs to select a contractor for the bank work, which is imminent, he said Thursday.
Swift noted that beavers are used to their ponds shrinking. It happens every winter when heavy creek flows burst their dams, requiring them to rebuild.
In this case, a cage will keep them away from Swift's drain opening until the bank rock is placed. If the cage weren't there, the beavers would quickly plug the pipe, he said.