Napa flood district starts up outreach for next Napa Flood Control Project phase

The Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District is in the midst of designing the next phase of work on the Napa River Flood Control Project, which will involve installing a flood wall on the west bank of the river north of the Oxbow Bypass.

In total, the finished phase would install 2,400 feet of reinforced concrete flood wall in an area south of Lincoln Avenue, and 3,500 feet of concrete flood wall — and 600 feet of sheet pile wall — north of Lincoln Avenue, according to the preliminary plans.

But there’s still plenty of time before construction — carried out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — gets started. Richard Thomasser, manager of the flood district, said at a Tuesday community meeting that the project will be in the design phase for the rest of the year and likely all of 2023, with construction slated to begin some time in 2024. The flood district itself is working to acquire right-of-way easements from about 88 parcels in the project area before construction begins.

Flood district staff held a meeting at the Napa County Library main branch on Tuesday — as well as on Zoom video — to solicit initial feedback on the project from the community. The design is currently about 15% complete, according to Thomasser, and more meetings will be happening as the design phase progresses.

The Oxbow Bypass, which serves as a wintertime relief channel for rising Napa River waters, was the most recent phase of the decades-long flood project, completed in 2015. (Thomasser said about $500 million has been invested in the project so far.) Beyond the next phase, the flood district is also looking to carry out flood control efforts along Riverside Drive, south of downtown Napa.

Thomasser has previously said the finished project will protect more than 2,000 properties in the city of Napa, in addition to the properties that are already protected by flood control efforts.

“Many people feel like flooding was solved in Napa when we built the bypass, but indeed there is remaining flood risk and that is what we are going to be working on,” Thomasser said.

In other river-related news, the Napa River dredging project scheduled for this year is likely to start on Sept. 9, according to Thomasser. The corps will be dredging about 52,000 cubic yards of material from the Napa River through December this year, for the purpose of keeping much of the water channel at around 10 feet of depth.