Napa food bank readies to move distribution to Napa Valley Expo as school reopening expands

Local families being supported by the Napa food bank will soon have a new place to receive their donations — the Napa Valley Expo.
Starting as soon as March, the nonprofit CANV Food Bank program that has seen demand soar since pandemic-triggered economic turmoil began nearly a year ago is preparing to shift distribution in Napa to the state-owned fairground on downtown Third Street and away from New Technology High School.
The move is prompted by the Napa Valley Unified School District expanding school reopenings, which creates conflicts with food distribution near New Tech.
Distribution is slated to take place at the Expo for four months, the food bank’s program director Shirley King said Thursday.
New Tech and other Napa-area public schools are getting ready for a March 1 expansion of in-person learning that will send thousands of students to classrooms for four half-days a week instead of two, thus bringing vehicles into New Tech’s parking lot for most of the workday.
Residents have received food donations outside the school on Wednesdays and Thursdays since March, when the nonprofit stopped in-person pickups at its own building across the street due to social distancing rules meant to curb COVID-19 infections.
“More students will be attending in person, and our hours would be really limited, so that’s why we’re working to get this move under way,” King said of the relocation.
The food bank has yet to announce a moving date, as organizers work through the details of setting up food storage, a refrigerator truck, handwashing stations and portable toilets to the Expo, where no fixed buildings will be used. The Expo site also will require new arrangements to transport food from the food bank’s building to recipients.
“The Yajome Street pantry has been used for storage and parking, so there’s going to be more schlepping involved,” said King.
To minimize interference with VINE transit buses entering and leaving the Burnell Street transit center next to the Expo, all visitors will enter the fairground through Burnell Street, pick up their food parcels and then exit onto the Silverado Trail, according to King. The increased space should lessen traffic backups, she said, adding that visitors arriving early in each three-hour shift will be encouraged to queue up on fairground property to leave Burnell as clear as possible.
About 200 vehicles pass through the food bank’s drop-off for each three-hour window, down from 300 earlier in the pandemic, according to King, who said there is no timetable for returning to walk-in, shopping-style service at the food bank building.
The widespread business shutdowns forced by California’s first stay-at-home orders 11 months ago immediately caused a surge in demand for food relief, leading Community Action Napa Valley, the operator of the food bank, to change to drive-up delivery. Organizers earlier had visitors park and wait in the New Tech parking lot before collecting their food parcels at the food bank door on Bale Street, but in September moved deliveries to the school site as well.
CANV is providing food to more than 1,660 households countywide through the Napa Food Bank and other emergency pantries, as well as a brown-bag program for seniors and contributions to other nonprofit groups, King said.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com