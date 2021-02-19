Napa food bank readies to move distribution to Napa Valley Expo as school reopening expands

“More students will be attending in person, and our hours would be really limited, so that’s why we’re working to get this move under way,” King said of the relocation.

The food bank has yet to announce a moving date, as organizers work through the details of setting up food storage, a refrigerator truck, handwashing stations and portable toilets to the Expo, where no fixed buildings will be used. The Expo site also will require new arrangements to transport food from the food bank’s building to recipients.

“The Yajome Street pantry has been used for storage and parking, so there’s going to be more schlepping involved,” said King.

To minimize interference with VINE transit buses entering and leaving the Burnell Street transit center next to the Expo, all visitors will enter the fairground through Burnell Street, pick up their food parcels and then exit onto the Silverado Trail, according to King. The increased space should lessen traffic backups, she said, adding that visitors arriving early in each three-hour shift will be encouraged to queue up on fairground property to leave Burnell as clear as possible.