Napa Food Bank relocates service to New Tech parking lot

Community Action of Napa Valley's Food Bank is now temporarily delivering food to cars in the New Tech High School parking lot on Yajome Street, according to CANV Food Bank Program Director Shirley King.

Clientele during the pandemic had been pulling up to the Food Bank’s door on Bale Street and then departed through the parking lot of the old Sunsweet Prune packaging facility, according to King. Staff were informed last week the parking lot would be closed to traffic beginning Monday of last week to accommodate future construction.

Demand on the food bank has remained elevated far beyond pre-pandemic levels; CANV regularly hosted 30-50 households each day of service before COVID-19, King said, but now serve 150 to 200 households – and that’s down from a peak of more than 300 at the height of Napa’s shutdown order.