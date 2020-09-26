 Skip to main content
Napa Food Bank relocates service to New Tech parking lot

Napa Food Bank relocates service to New Tech parking lot

Pantry New Tech parking 1

Cars wait in the parking lot of New Tech High School in May before driving to the food bank for pickup Food delivery has now been moved temporarily to the parking lot as well.

 Sarah Klearman, Register file photo

Community Action of Napa Valley's Food Bank is now temporarily delivering food to cars in the New Tech High School parking lot on Yajome Street, according to CANV Food Bank Program Director Shirley King.

Clientele during the pandemic had been pulling up to the Food Bank’s door on Bale Street and then departed through the parking lot of the old Sunsweet Prune packaging facility, according to King. Staff were informed last week the parking lot would be closed to traffic beginning Monday of last week to accommodate future construction.

Demand on the food bank has remained elevated far beyond pre-pandemic levels; CANV regularly hosted 30-50 households each day of service before COVID-19, King said, but now serve 150 to 200 households – and that’s down from a peak of more than 300 at the height of Napa’s shutdown order.

Service will be held at New Tech High School until Napa’s schools reopen for in-person instruction Oct. 26, King said. The food bank is assessing alternative options in the meantime, including potentially shifting its hours to the evening, allowing it to continue to utilize New Tech’s parking lot after school traffic has subsided).

The food bank is currently serving too many clientele to resume the kind of in-person "shopping" it had orchestrated for clients pre-pandemic.

Service will continue to take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays of each week outside in the New Tech parking lot, King said, noting the food bank is continually looking for able-bodied volunteers to help with packing and loading food allotments. For more information, go to canv.org/food-nutrition/food-bank

You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.

