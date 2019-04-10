A forum is planned for May 8 in Napa to discuss the Medicare for All concept, also known as single-payer health care.
The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at United Methodist Church, featuring Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Public Health director; Dr. Ana Malinow, a UCSF pediatrician, and Dr. Kathleen H. Healy, a Napa otolaryngologist.
This forum is a partnership between League of Women Voters Napa County, Health Care for All, Napa Valley, and Physicians for a National Health Program, Napa Valley Branch.