A Napa forum is planned for May 8 to discuss the Medicare for All concept, also known as single-payer healthcare.

The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at United Methodist Church, featuring Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Public Health director; Dr. Ana Malinow, a UCSF pediatrician, and Dr. Kathleen H. Healy, a Napa otolaryngologist.

This event is a partnership between League of Women Voters Napa County, Health Care for All, Napa Valley, and Physicians for a National Health Program, Napa Valley Branch.

