Napa freeway crash takes out 50 feet of fencing

A car traveling southbound Saturday afternoon on Highway 29 ran off the roadway north of Old Sonoma Road and wiped out 50 feet of fencing along Freeway Drive, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver, Chienwei Wu, 32, of Santa Clara, and his passenger, Kaiting Hu, 29, also from Santa Clara, were transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for complaints of pain, the CHP said.

Wu had been drinking alcohol prior to the collision, but was found to be not under the influence at the time of the collision, the CHP said.