A Tuesday morning garage fire in northwest Napa ended quickly and with minimal damage, thanks to fast-moving residents and firefighters.
The Napa Fire Department said it received word at 8:10 a.m. that smoke was seen coming from the garage of a single-family home in the 3500 block of Young Avenue. Two residents and their cats safely evacuated.
An engine arrived just over three minutes later and firefighters found a garage fire that they quickly extinguished. A small amount of property was destroyed and there was light smoke damage in the garage, fire officials say.
The cause is undetermined.
But as firefighters were finishing up at that fire around 8:45 a.m., a gas leak was reported in a south Napa neighborhood near the 2100 block of Eva Street. The gas leak was secured and there were no fires.
The Napa Fire Department urges residents to ensure they have working fire alarms. Call 707-257-9590 to have Fire Prevention Division officials install a smoke detector for free.