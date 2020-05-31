Napa garbage revenue plunges due to business shutdowns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Since the week of March 15, when Napa County’s shelter-in-place order went into effect, the amount of garbage — and revenue — generated by restaurants and hotels has taken a nosedive, the city reports.

Rather than propose a rate hike, the city is proposing to cut expenses, including the elimination of a $1.1 million payment to cover garbage truck wear and tear on city streets.

Trash disposal is down 28% and food composting is down 68%, with the bulk of that loss coming from commercial establishments that are closed or doing shrunken business, according to a City Council presentation by Phil Brun who oversees both the Materials Diversion (recycling and solid waste) and Water divisions.

While commercial waste tonnage is up at multi-family facilities and senior homes, it’s not enough to make up for the steep decline in restaurants, hotels and other service-oriented categories.

Brun told the council in April to expect a $690,000 shortfall this fiscal year and a $1.9 million shortfall in the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Delinquent payments by customers are expected to be a big part of the reduced revenue.

“A number of our customers are struggling to meet their normal monthly needs,” Brun said.