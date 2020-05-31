Napa garbage revenue plunges due to business shutdowns

Since the week of March 15, when Napa County’s shelter-in-place order went into effect, the amount of garbage — and revenue — generated by restaurants and hotels has taken a nosedive, the city reports.
Rather than propose a rate hike, the city is proposing to cut expenses, including the elimination of a $1.1 million payment to cover garbage truck wear and tear on city streets.
Trash disposal is down 28% and food composting is down 68%, with the bulk of that loss coming from commercial establishments that are closed or doing shrunken business, according to a City Council presentation by Phil Brun who oversees both the Materials Diversion (recycling and solid waste) and Water divisions.
While commercial waste tonnage is up at multi-family facilities and senior homes, it’s not enough to make up for the steep decline in restaurants, hotels and other service-oriented categories.
Brun told the council in April to expect a $690,000 shortfall this fiscal year and a $1.9 million shortfall in the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Delinquent payments by customers are expected to be a big part of the reduced revenue.
“A number of our customers are struggling to meet their normal monthly needs,” Brun said.
Though customers will eventually have to pay the cost of the services they received — Brun said the city is working closely with individuals to set up payment plans and rate share programs – the lack of incoming money presents a cash flow problem.
To balance this year’s gap, Brun recommended pulling money from the program’s fund balance, leaving in place the 36% rate hike over three-and-a-half years approved by council last July.
Brun recommended three measures to help address the projected $1.9 imbalance in the upcoming year. The first is to cancel the transfer of $1.1 million to the Public Works Department to help resurface streets damaged by heavy garbage trucks, a proposal Brun acknowledged as unpopular.
Simply put, though, Brun says the fund “can’t afford the transfer.”
He’s also recommending adjustments to the contract with Napa Waste and Recycling Service. The total cost of the service agreements accounts for 65% of the division’s expenditures, and he’s forecasting savings of $100,000 to $700,000 depending on how negotiations unfold.
The final suggestion is a request to the Waste Management Authority to forego the annual increase in cost per ton of waste brought into the transfer station.
“It’s small, but I can tell you we’re turning over every rock in this fund,” Brun said.
Because the city contracts much of the collection service to a contractor, city labor makes up only 4% of the budget and Brun isn’t recommending lay-offs.
Things are a little “rosier” when looking at the impact of COVIVD-19 on the Water Division’s budget, Brun said.
Due to the dry, warm winter in Napa, customers used more irrigation than planned. Revenues are expected to come in $1 million over the projected budget this year, which ends June 30.
Looking ahead to the next fiscal year, Brun told Council to expect $950,000 less revenue, mostly through reduced water usage at commercial establishments and delinquent payments.
Though a recently launched online water bill payment system is expected to help residents navigate questions, payment plans and rate-sharing programs, Brun isn’t optimistic it will have a material impact on a person’s ability to pay the bill.
Brun recommended to City Council a sale of additional water from the North Bay Aqueduct, concessions from labor and a hiring freeze for currently vacant positions.
City Council didn’t take any action at the May 19 meeting. Brun will return on June 8 to present his analysis at a public hearing in front of City Council.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.