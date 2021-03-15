Napa general plan envisions more walkable, bike-friendly main avenues in city

Napa’s next general plan could open the way to a new look for the city’s major avenues that eventually would include wider sidewalks, easier bicycling, and more housing blended with local businesses.

The Planning Commission last week reviewed elements of Napa’s new land-use playbook intended to enliven primary routes like Jefferson Street and Lincoln, Soscol, and Imola avenues while inviting more residential development to cut into a chronic housing shortage in the city. An emphasis was placed on mixing residential and business uses on such key routes — as well as including wider sidewalks, safer bicycle corridors, and other steps to encourage more residents to live close to their work.

The recommendations — partly based on more than a year of debate by a 15-person advisory group helping to develop the general plan — identify “focus areas” for rethinking land uses and street design. Strategies would include adding shade trees, placing more businesses directly on the street, and shifting parking spaces behind buildings or into garages where possible.

