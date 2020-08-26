Napa gets order to shut down Butter Cream dining; cafe plans carhop service

Closs said COVID-19 has “drastically impacted” his business. “Like everybody else,” he added. “We’re no different than everybody else.”

Yes, he did break the rules and continued to serve customers indoors. But according to Closs, “There’s all kinds of rules that maybe shouldn’t be. There’s other ways to follow them.”

He’s hoping customers will appreciate his new outdoor service.

“I don’t know if it will work or not,” said Closs. “It depends on the customers. I’ve done all I can do at that point.

Butter Cream has been open for 72 years, he said. “This isn’t some franchise deal,” said Closs.

Some of the staff have been with the business for as long as 35 years. “We’ve got single moms that work here.”

“These are people that we respect,” he said of his employees. He’s committed to helping his employees during this pandemic, “and that’s what I’m doing,” said Closs.

“If somebody has a problem with that then I’m sorry. That’s the way it is.”

“Nobody else is looking out for them,” said Closs. “This is a tragedy.”