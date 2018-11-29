Try 1 month for 99¢
Toy Drive
Dreamstime

Three Napa restaurants have put out barrels to collect gifts for children affected by the devastating Camp fire in Butte County.

The goal is to help 1,000 underprivileged kids and another 900 fire victim kids, said Sam Valencia of Napa who launched the drive with a friend, Cori Fagundes.

Drop-off barrels can be found at Bistro Don Giovanni, 4110 Howard Lane; NapaSport Steakhouse & Sports Lounge, 145 Gasser Drive, and Downtown Joe's Brewery and Restaurant, 902 Main St.

Gifts can be donated as early as 3 p.m. at any of the three restaurants. A list of requested toys and personal items can be found at: www.changeoroville.org/support-a-child

