Napa Girl Scouts think outside the cookie box during pandemic: sales move online

And Iggy’s favorite?

“Tagalongs!” she said enthusiastically. “Because they are peanut butter cookies and I love peanut butter and they are chocolate, and I love chocolate and they’re cookies and I love cookies.”

Katelyn Duarte, another Girl Scout troop leader, said she’s encouraging her troop of first-graders to become “cookie-prenuers” and set up their own online stores.

Because booth sales are out, “We are anticipating a hit to how much people will want to buy” this cookie season, which runs until March 14.

Normally the bulk of their troop’s cookies sales come from booths, “and we depend on those sales for everything we do as a troop.” These days that means making drop-off activity kits that can be done by scouts at home and not at a typical in-person meeting.

One thing about selling in public is that it helps build confidence, said the troop leader. “But even if our sales are lower this year, we know how to be scrappy and make the program fun,” said Duarte. “The most important thing is that the girls are getting the learning experience,” however they can.

Mary Luros’ daughter Bea is in a Daisy Girl Scout Troop.