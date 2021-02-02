Napa Girl Scouts think outside the cookie box during pandemic: sales move online

Wanting to buy a box or four of Thin Mints, Tagalongs or Samoas? How about some Do-Si-Dos?
If you’re a Girl Scout cookie fan, don’t expect to stock up on your favorites at those familiar booths outside grocery stores this season. They won’t be there.
Thanks to COVID-19, Girl Scout cookies aren’t being sold in public this year.
When the pandemic hit and Girl Scouts were faced with the same challenges as other small businesses, they quickly pivoted their sales methods.
They’re thinking outside the cookie box.
We’re talking virtual cookie booths on social media, drive-through cookie pick-up, contactless drop-off and shipping directly to customers’ doors.
Napa Girl Scout Iggy Lewis Becker, 9, said her first reaction to the booth sales being cancelled was “Oh no, oh no, I’m only going to sell 10 boxes!”
So many of her troop’s sales come from cookie booths, she explained.
In fact, last year Iggy personally sold more than 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, earning her special prizes including a 1,000+ cookie patch for her Girl Scout uniform.
“There are some really cool rewards you can get,” said Iggy. This year, “the one I was aiming for was customizable shoes,” where you get to customize the colors, patterns and picture. “And there’s also a glow-in-the-dark blanket and a glow-in-the-dark bandana.”
That’s when her mom, and troop co-leader, Tricia Lewis got creative. Using money they’d normally spend to decorate the cookie booths, Lewis had more than 3,000 door hangers printed. The scouts from their troop went door to door leaving the door hangers, but not touching the door or ringing the doorbell.
So far, it’s working out. “We’ve been getting a good return on the door hangers,” said Lewis.
Iggy said that the most popular Girl Scout cookie is the Thin Mint.
Just why are they so popular?
“Because they’re yummy,” said Iggy.
One newer Girl Scout cookie is called the Lemon-Up.
“I think they’re pretty good,” said Iggy.
“It’s crunchy with tangy frosting,” said Lewis.
And Iggy’s favorite?
“Tagalongs!” she said enthusiastically. “Because they are peanut butter cookies and I love peanut butter and they are chocolate, and I love chocolate and they’re cookies and I love cookies.”
Katelyn Duarte, another Girl Scout troop leader, said she’s encouraging her troop of first-graders to become “cookie-prenuers” and set up their own online stores.
Because booth sales are out, “We are anticipating a hit to how much people will want to buy” this cookie season, which runs until March 14.
Normally the bulk of their troop’s cookies sales come from booths, “and we depend on those sales for everything we do as a troop.” These days that means making drop-off activity kits that can be done by scouts at home and not at a typical in-person meeting.
One thing about selling in public is that it helps build confidence, said the troop leader. “But even if our sales are lower this year, we know how to be scrappy and make the program fun,” said Duarte. “The most important thing is that the girls are getting the learning experience,” however they can.
Mary Luros’ daughter Bea is in a Daisy Girl Scout Troop.
“It’s very different this year,” said Luros. Online sales aren’t new — scouts have been able to sell via the internet since 2014 — “but not having the experience of having to sit in front of a store and not go door-to-door, that’s going to be very different.”
Last year her daughter’s troop sold cookies outside Browns Valley Market and Nob Hill Foods.
“It was a good learning experience for the girls,” Luros said. They practiced taking and counting money.
When Luros heard that cookies would be sold online, she was actually grateful that sales weren’t cancelled completely, she said.
“We sold 1,200 boxes last year,” Luros said. Typically those cookies are hand-delivered, but “this year a lot more people are shipping, she said. “Bea’s goal this year is 1,000 and she’s already at 555” as of the end of January."
“Girls are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities, and have fun by participating in the cookie program,” said a news release from Girl Scouts.
“And, the proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and its council to power Girl Scouts' essential leadership programming,” said the release.
"We're proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place," said interim Girl Scouts USA CEO Judith Batty.
"This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them — how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don't go according to plan. The cookie program is what keeps Girl Scouts thriving in communities across the country and is proven to build girls' leadership skills and help them become successful in life."
GSUSA is making it possible for all consumers nationwide who don't already know a Girl Scout to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for shipment to their doors.
Customers can enter their ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment or donation to local organizations.
