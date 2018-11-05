Visitors at an upcoming attraction in south Napa will be trying to make their way out as soon as they come in – with the owners’ full approval.
The city’s first “escape room” game center, The Grape Escape, is headed for River Park Shopping Center at 1345 W. Imola Ave. after gaining its permits from the Planning Commission last week. Owned by Napa residents Shannon and Rick Johnson, the attraction will introduce residents to a type of entertainment in which players form a team to solve puzzles that let them “escape” a themed room within a certain time period, usually an hour.
The Grape Escape will take over an 1,800-square-foot space previously leased by River Park Cleaners. It will become the latest newcomer at the shopping center, following the arrivals of a Grocery Outlet, St. Joseph Health urgent-care clinic and a 24-hour Planet Fitness gym over the past two years.
An escape room will stand apart from other River Park tenants by filling a niche for family entertainment that is becoming more important for shopping centers to continue flourishing, said Napa developer Michael C. Holcomb, who represented the Johnsons on Thursday.
“It’s a recreational thing for kids to do and for adults to do,” he told planners. “These are the types of (businesses) we’ll see more of: experiential, recreational, things like that.”
The Grape Escape may find audiences among teenagers, tourists, and companies interested in team-building exercises for staff, Shannon Johnson said last month.
Planners unanimously granted permits to the escape room after assurances the center would have adequate exits for an emergency and would take on groups of no more than 10 players at a time. Group members would stay together during each session, Holcomb said.
The business will operate from Wednesday to Sunday, staying open through 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and until 10 p.m. on other nights.