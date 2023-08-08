Back in July, Napa Goldendoodle dog owner Melinda Stewart spent three days in the Napa County jail after she disobeyed Judge Monique Langhorne’s orders and failed to meet her probation agreement regarding her pack of dogs.

Stewart had been accused of allowing more than 20 Goldendoodle dogs to run at large, creating a public nuisance, illegal breeding without a proper dog kennel permit, assaulting an animal service officer, and disobeying an order to surrender the canines.

On Monday morning Stewart was back in Napa County Superior Court, appearing once again before Langhorne for her official sentencing.

More jail time for the Goldendoodle owner was on the table. Napa County Deputy District Attorney Shashawnya Worley asked that Stewart serve 45 days in jail. The county probation department recommended she be jailed for eight days.

After some discussion between Stewart’s attorney, Worley and the judge, a decision was announced.

Stewart was given credit for time served. No additional jail time was ordered.

The judge decided to place Stewart on a year of formal probation with various terms and conditions and ordered her to pay restitution and court fees.

Stewart is allowed to keep four “elderly" dogs but no others. She will also have to complete 40 hours of community service, receive a mental health assessment and participate in treatment as recommended, go through anger management programming, and pay restitution for injuries and property damage the canines caused, said Carlos Villatoro, spokesperson for Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley.

In April, a judge ordered Stewart to surrender all of her dogs to the Napa County Animal Shelter. However, neither Stewart nor her canines appeared at the shelter by the deadline.

Villatoro said that the information about the fate of Stewart’s Goldendoodles is not public and will not be released.

In a social media post from 2022, Stewart wrote that she started breeding Goldendoodles after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted her event business.

“I thought … I could do it,” but “I ran out of money too soon,” Stewart wrote at the time.

