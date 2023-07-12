Instead, Stewart is now an inmate in the Napa County jail. Bail was not an option.
“Your client didn’t meet with probation as ordered,” Judge Monique Langhorne of Napa County Superior Court said to Justin Wooten, the public defender representing Stewart. Stewart failed to comply with the plea agreement terms.
On June 22, Stewart was ordered to provide probation officers with a list of the Goldendoodles she originally owned. She was also to report where all of the dogs ended up and the current status of each animal – for example, whether they have been adopted or sold, and when that happened.
Lastly, Stewart had been ordered to provide a physical description or photo and microchip number of each of the four elderly canines she had received permission to keep at her Dry Creek Road home.
That did not happen.
Stewart's criminal complaints included letting her pack of Goldendoodles roam at large, creating a public nuisance, illegal breeding without a proper dog kennel permit, assaulting an animal service officer, and disobeying an order to surrender the canines.
Carlos Villatoro, spokesperson for Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley, said that once Stewart meets with a probation officer, she could be released from jail on her own recognizance. He could not say how long it typically takes to arrange such a meeting for an inmate.
Stewart remained in the Napa jail as of Wednesday morning, according to booking records.
A dog, one of more than a dozen that roamed the Dry Creek Road area of west Napa, was seen in the area. The Napa County District Attorney's Office charged the owner of the Goldendoodles with 19 criminal counts for "dogs off leash."