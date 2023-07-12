It should have been Melinda Stewart’s last court appearance.

If all went as planned, on Tuesday morning the Napan, who already agreed to plead no contest to nine charges related to more than 20 Goldendoodle dogs she owned, would officially be sentenced to community service and probation.

Instead, Stewart is now an inmate in the Napa County jail. Bail was not an option.

“Your client didn’t meet with probation as ordered,” Judge Monique Langhorne of Napa County Superior Court said to Justin Wooten, the public defender representing Stewart. Stewart failed to comply with the plea agreement terms.

On June 22, Stewart was ordered to provide probation officers with a list of the Goldendoodles she originally owned. She was also to report where all of the dogs ended up and the current status of each animal – for example, whether they have been adopted or sold, and when that happened.

Lastly, Stewart had been ordered to provide a physical description or photo and microchip number of each of the four elderly canines she had received permission to keep at her Dry Creek Road home.

That did not happen.

Stewart's criminal complaints included letting her pack of Goldendoodles roam at large, creating a public nuisance, illegal breeding without a proper dog kennel permit, assaulting an animal service officer, and disobeying an order to surrender the canines.

Carlos Villatoro, spokesperson for Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley, said that once Stewart meets with a probation officer, she could be released from jail on her own recognizance. He could not say how long it typically takes to arrange such a meeting for an inmate.

Stewart remained in the Napa jail as of Wednesday morning, according to booking records.

The plea followed years of complaints about Stewart’s pack of dogs running off-leash and being neglected. The Goldendoodles were often seen wandering on Dry Creek Road.

On April 25, a judge ordered Stewart to surrender all of her dogs to the Napa County Animal Shelter. However, neither Stewart nor her canines appeared at the shelter by the deadline. The dogs could not be found at her property.

Stewart had originally faced 35 misdemeanor counts, including having dogs at large, not having a kennel or breeding permit, disobeying a court order, and maintaining a public nuisance.

In a social media post from 2022, Stewart wrote that she started breeding Goldendoodles after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted her event business.

“I thought … I could do it,” but “I ran out of money too soon,” Stewart wrote at the time.

