The saga of a Napa woman and her 20 roaming Goldendoodle dogs continues.

After years of complaints about her pack of dogs running off leash and being neglected, Melinda Stewart was ordered by a judge on April 25 to surrender all of her dogs to the Napa County Animal Shelter. She had until 3 p.m. April 28.

Neither Stewart nor her canines appeared at the shelter. So sheriff's deputies went to her. According to an incident report from the Napa County Sheriff's Office, deputies visited Stewart’s home on Dry Creek Road, where the gates were locked and no one was seen. They even used a drone to search overhead.

But Stewart was gone. And so were her dogs.

Neighbors later reported to the sheriff's office that Stewart, and her canines, had been seen around 2 p.m. that same day leaving her property in a white van.

According to the sheriff's report, “it appears she has moved the dogs to an unknown location, possibly out of the state,” in violation of a court order. “The safety and welfare of the dogs is unknown.”

At a follow-up court hearing Thursday afternoon, Napa County Superior Court Judge Rodney Stone expressed his frustration that Stewart had not appeared in person as requested. Nor did she respond via Zoom, although for a time a person with the screen name “Melinda” was logged onto the videoconference call.

“I ordered her to be present,” said Stone. “For Miss Stewart’s failure to appear I will issue a bench warrant in the amount of $10,000.”

Stewart currently faces 35 misdemeanor counts, including having dogs at large, not having a kennel or breeding permit, disobeying a court order, and maintaining a public nuisance.

In a social media post from 2022, Stewart wrote that she started breeding Goldendoodles after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted her event business.

“I thought … I could do it,” but “I ran out of money too soon,” Stewart wrote at the time.

Judge Stone noted that Stewart’s June 12 jury trial date remains on the court schedule, and that she is ordered to appear in person for a June 7 readiness conference.

Stewart could not be immediately reached by phone to comment for this story. However, she shared a few comments in a social media post Wednesday.

“I need your help,” Stewart wrote.

“This isn’t about me, about my lovely GoldenDoodles, a crazy opiate prescribing Medicare defrauding Dr. in the woods, the lying mob of neighbors or even about the corrupt legal system, the DA, the new sheriff and judges in Napa California,” the post read.

“It’s about America, the media, COVID, the middle class, small business owners, journalists, free speech, families, truth, the American Dream and humanity.”

Stewart’s post continued: “Time to slap back the bullies, the woke, I’ve had it. We want to go home. Enough!”

“The truth is going to triumph,” she added. “It always eventually does.”

