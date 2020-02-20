Napa’s Goodwill store had to close for almost two weeks earlier this month, citing a lack of workers.
“The store was closed quite unexpectedly as a result of personnel matters,” said Brandy Evans, president and CEO Goodwill Redwood Empire.
“It’s a hiring crisis out there with our low unemployment rate,” said Regine Dunn, director of retail at Goodwill Redwood Empire.
This past September, the county’s unemployment rate sank to at least a 29-year-low: 2.2%. The jobless rate currently stands at 2.9%.
After being closed from Feb. 1-13, this past weekend the Goodwill store was able to reopen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but currently remains closed the rest of the week.
Napa’s Goodwill store, located in the River Park Shopping Center at 1683 W. Imola Ave., is normally open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Dunn.
Dunn declined to say what happened to the previous Goodwill Napa store employees or why there was a lack of workers available.
“We need to restaff the store,” she said. “We are doing everything in our power” to re-open full time.
“We have hired a few folks already and our goal is to open the store back to seven days a week as soon as possible,” Dunn said.
“We are getting back on track,” said Evans.
Being closed for 12 days and then only open part time impacts operations greatly, said Dunn.
“We’re unable to provide revenue which pays our employees,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
The store is currently hosting a hiring event at the Napa store. “We have two people on site to interview and job offer on the spot,” said Dunn.
On Wednesday, the doors to the Napa Goodwill store were open, but not for customers. Instead, a table with employment information was set up at the front entrance of the store.
All positions are available, said Dunn, from entry level to store management. Wages start at $14 per hour for associates.
“We’re paying $2 above the minimum wage, which is great for entry level,” said Dunn.
Assistant store managers at Goodwill retail stores earn $17.50 per hour. The store manager earns $24 an hour, said Dunn.
The Napa Goodwill store typically employs about nine employees, with five each day, said Dunn.
During this restaffing period, Napa’s Goodwill is open only Friday, Saturday and Sunday, said Dunn.
Dunn said while it has happened before, it has been many years since Goodwill of the Redwood Empire had to close a store due to lack of workers.
While the retail store is open only three days a week, donations are still being accepted daily at the back door, said Dunn. Because Goodwill stores rely on donations for inventory, “Our donors are everything,” she said.
She hopes the store can resume normal operations as soon as possible.
“We just want to do good for the community,” said Dunn.