Napa grad flies high with Navy medical job
Careers

Napa grad flies high with Navy medical job

There were 135 students in Haylee Yepson’s medical school class at Touro University, but Yepson may have ended up with the most unusual job among all of those physicians: Navy flight surgeon.

“I am the only one who gets to fly airplanes” as part of her doctor job, said Yepson, Napa High School Class of 2008.

Being a flight surgeon is "a pretty unique experience that none of my other friends that are doctors get to have” – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, she said.

Her medical career recently reached a significant milestone.

On May 12, Yepson graduated from another program -- the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute in Pensacola, Florida.

This Napa High grad is now one of only about 200 flight surgeons currently in the Navy. Since the program started in 1922, Yepson is the 6,619th physician to graduate.

The program lasts 26 weeks and included rigorous academic and physical curriculum.

Besides medical training, Yepson underwent Aviation Preflight Indoctrination where she was held to the same academic standards as those working towards becoming Naval pilots.

She also had to qualify physically to pass basic survival training, which included performing parachute landing drills, swimming a mile in flight gear, and escaping from a submerged helicopter.

Lt. (and Doctor) Yepson and her husband, former Sgt. Combat Medic Terrence Ordonez, now a registered nurse, will now move to South Carolina.

There she’ll become the primary care physician and occupational medicine expert for the F-18 and F-35 squadrons stationed at Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort.

That includes 300 Navy and Marine Corps patients. The Navy has an agreement with the Marines to provide medical care.

Yepson, age 30, is a Doctor of Osteopathy, or DO. According to the Mayo Clinic, a doctor of osteopathic medicine is a fully trained and licensed doctor who has graduated from a U.S. osteopathic medical school. A doctor of medicine (MD) has graduated from a conventional medical school.

Yepson said she didn’t originally plan to join the military or become a physician.

However, both her grandparents did serve in the military and her dad was in the army.

“I grew up hearing stories from their time in the service,” she said. “I think it kind of just snuck in subconsciously.”

Then, in college at Seattle Pacific University, she heard a Navy recruiter speak about becoming a doctor and travelling around the world.

“I am never going to become a doctor,” she recalled thinking at the time.

Yepson originally planned to get her Ph.D. and teach anatomy and physiology at a university.

However, later, “I realized that I could take all of the pieces I loved about anatomy and physiology and teach patients about their own body so they felt empowered to know what was going on with their diagnosis or disease.”

Yepson said she chose the Navy over other branches because of her desire to work in global health.

“When the recruiter all those years ago told me about the hospital ships, the Mercy and Comfort (both recently deployed to help with COVID-19) I knew that's what I wanted to do,” she said.

“With the ability of these ships as well as others we are able to provide medical care to those after a natural disaster or in medically underserved communities around the world.”

Yepson said she was interested in aviation because “I felt there was a real kinship between pilots and physicians. Both train for years, require complete dedication and focus to their craft, and must be able to perform when called upon. Their dedication to their profession just like mine was one reason why I chose to become a flight surgeon.”

The financial help was also a draw, she said. In exchange for what will be a five-year active duty Navy commitment, the Navy paid for her medical school education, a monthly stipend and a signing bonus. While in medical school Yepson served 45 days a year of active duty.

As part of her agreement with the Navy, Yepson attended Officer Development School in Newport, Rhode Island.

The five-week course is designed for nurses, doctors, lawyers, chaplains and other professionals.

It’s different than the traditional Officer Candidate School, which is a longer program. However, Yepson and her class still had to meet and maintain all of the Navy’s physical fitness standards.

Of the 100 students in her Officer Development School class, about 30% were female, she said.

As a flight surgeon, Yepson will be flying – but not independently.

“We always have a fully qualified and designated pilot with us but we are required to fly four hours a month to help keep us current with what’s going on in our squadron and the stressors you face when you are flying.”

To date she’s flown both military helicopters and fixed-wing airplanes, but in South Carolina she’ll be flying the F-18 fighter jet.

Flying is awe-inspiring and amazing, but at the same time, “It’s just really indescribable. You are up there and you feel so empowered and yet you feel light. It’s unlike anything else than you’ve ever experienced, even in a small plane.”

About 60% of all new aviators get air sick, but not Yepson. A background in gymnastics may have helped, she said. “I had my puke bag ready if I needed it but I never did.”

So far, the fastest she’s flown is 220 knots or about 253 mph. That was in a T-6 military airplane. The F-18 can go as fast as 1,190 mph.

And yes, she does have to have good eyesight. All flight surgeons have to meet eyesight, hearing and other medical requirements to even start the training, said Yepson.

Yepson said her family – including her parents, retired Phillips Magnet Elementary School teachers Jody and Neil Yepson – are “extremely proud” of her.

“Napa is always my home,” but “I think they knew early on there’s a whole big world to see and they knew I wanted to see it.”

The only disappointment was that Yepson’s wing pinning ceremony, usually full of military pomp and circumstance, was significantly altered due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We ended up getting a five-minute time slot to get our wings and get pinned,” she said.

“It definitely was not the same than being in your full dress uniform in front of hundreds of people,” she said. “It was still special but not to the same degree.”

Would Yepson recommend a medical career in the Navy to others?

“Yes,” she said. “One hundred percent, wholeheartedly. It’s been the biggest adventure of my life this far. It is the best decision I ever made, even if I didn’t know it at the time.”

