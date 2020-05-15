Napa grad flies high with Navy medical job

Yepson originally planned to get her Ph.D. and teach anatomy and physiology at a university.

However, later, “I realized that I could take all of the pieces I loved about anatomy and physiology and teach patients about their own body so they felt empowered to know what was going on with their diagnosis or disease.”

Yepson said she chose the Navy over other branches because of her desire to work in global health.

“When the recruiter all those years ago told me about the hospital ships, the Mercy and Comfort (both recently deployed to help with COVID-19) I knew that's what I wanted to do,” she said.

“With the ability of these ships as well as others we are able to provide medical care to those after a natural disaster or in medically underserved communities around the world.”

Yepson said she was interested in aviation because “I felt there was a real kinship between pilots and physicians. Both train for years, require complete dedication and focus to their craft, and must be able to perform when called upon. Their dedication to their profession just like mine was one reason why I chose to become a flight surgeon.”