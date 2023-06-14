It was definitely not an ideal way to start high school.

New Technology High School's Class of 2023 had barely started their second semester of freshman year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Those students then spent almost the next two years learning remotely – in their bedrooms, living rooms and kitchens.

Even amid unprecedented times, the Class of 2023 persevered. And on Tuesday night, they gathered for the last time as a class – for graduation night.

Gathering in royal purple gowns and matching caps, some 79 students lined up at Memorial Stadium to receive their diplomas.

New Tech senior Nick Roberts, 18, said he was both excited and scared to graduate.

“I’m having the feeling of being an actual adult now," he said. "Going out into the real world is, I don't know, it's gonna feel weird.”

His classmate, 17-year-old Julian Aguiniga, said he felt amazing, especially because he had a tough year. His grades slipped but he ended the year with Bs and Cs.

What motivated him to get focused? “I wanted to have something good for myself,” said Aguiniga.

Leah Gottfried, 17, said she was also feeling a bit apprehensive. “It's just it's a new chapter, and I've never seen what's gonna come next,” she said.

Gottfried added that because of the pandemic, she feels like she didn’t get the full high school experience, having done remote learning for nearly three years.

This summer, she’ll get ready to attend Berkeley City College. “I really want to go into game design concept art,” said Gottfried. “I want to be the head director of a team that creates concept art.”

Sam Doss, 17, admitted that “I'm kind of freaking out” being at Memorial Stadium for graduation.

Besides giving a senior speech, “I'm also ready for it to be over. It’s been a long four years,” said Doss, who will head to Southern Oregon University in Ashland to study psychology and minor in neuroscience.

For Doss, one of the best parts of high school was the unofficial senior ditch day.

“I went with a couple other people to Japantown in San Francisco. It was super fun. We were there the whole day.”

Thanks to pandemic restrictions, he added, “it was basically like the closest thing I got to a field trip” during his high school years.

Another New Tech senior, 18-year-old Chloe Pinter, was excited to graduate because she had been struggling with some of her classes. But over the past few months, she added, “I worked really hard” and finished the required work.

What motivated her?

“I just know that graduating high school is like really important. There's not a lot you can do without it. It would make my family happy too.”

Pinter said the best part of high school was freshman year when the class took an outdoor education trip. Due to the pandemic, it would be one of the few such events they were able to attend in person.

This summer Pinter is going to visit a friend in Cleveland, “and then I'm going to come back and go to beauty school,” she said.

Classmate Kian Kaialoa, 18, said he was “freaking out” about graduation.

“Failure is a huge (fear) for me,” said Kaialoa. “I've done all of this up to this moment.” What if his next steps aren’t a success? “It would all be for nothing,” he said.

“I’m also just scared to move on from the familiar, which is this school, and be on my own in the world.”

Gianna Velez-Beam, 17, said graduation was bittersweet.

“I'm proud of everyone for graduating, after COVID and all of our struggles," said Velez-Beam. "I'm just proud that everyone's here.”

Velez-Beam said one of her favorite New Tech classes was a film course that “(taught) me a lot about the film industry, and it made me want to pursue that.”

This fall, the graduate will attend Pepperdine University in Malibu, where she plans to study screenwriting.

Velez-Beam had advice for incoming high school students: “Definitely take risks. I know that taking challenges and pushing yourself is very difficult, but it's so worth it.”

New Tech Spanish teacher Kinnereth Winegarner said this school year felt like the most normal of the past four. It wasn’t so long ago that students were still wearing masks and receiving COVID-19 tests, and it felt good to return to typical school and classroom activities for at least one year. “This class is special to me,” said the teacher.

At the front of the line of New Tech students waiting at Memorial Stadium stood Yenifer Aguilar, 18, who hopes to study cosmetology and criminal justice in college.

Aguilar had advice for eighth graders who are about to become new high school students: “Enjoy high school but also, do your work.”

The New Tech graduation ceremony also included opening remarks and several student speakers.

New Tech senior speaker Jenifer Canseco Cabrera recalled how the class “lost” half of their freshman year and all of sophomore year to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Bonding with her classmates and teachers after such drastic changes was difficult and complicated, but we got through it all,” said Canseco Cabrera.

“To my peers, I wish you the very best of luck to you as you continue this journey without instructions or a script to follow. Some of you will continue to college and others will enter the work world. We all have different paths and passions we want to follow. Just remember to keep moving.”

One of the New Tech valedictorians, Nathalia Olivera, felt it was hard to believe that graduation day had finally arrived.

“Some will enter the workforce and some will take a gap year to figure things out," said Olivera. "No matter what path we take, you must remember to always follow our passions and pursue our dreams even if they seem out of reach.”

"Along the way, we may face setbacks, but that's OK. Success is not just about achieving the big goals. It's about the small victories, the personal growth, and will make us happy in the long run.”

“It’s been an honor to share this journey with you,” said the senior. “I can't wait to see what the future holds for all of us.”

Andrew Biggs, New Tech's assistant principal and the keynote speaker on Tuesday, told the gathered students" “We’re really going to miss all of you.”

“You may no longer be on campus every day but you will always be a member of the New Tech community,” he said. “Wherever you go from here, we will always have your back.”

After all, he concluded: “Once a penguin, always a penguin.”

