Grand Jury recommendations

Hire an actuarial firm or assign a qualified member of city staff to generate a “professionally appropriate” Long-Range Financial Forecast

Prioritize payments for projects mandated by federal, state or local authorities (i.e. removal of Upper York Creek Dam and upgrades at Wastewater Treatment Plant)

Adhere to the city’s Capital Improvement Plans

Considering hiring and contracting with a project manager to oversee complex projects

Implement the findings of an upcoming Water Rate study and adopt a tiered rate structure

Identify, review and renegotiate all water contracts with commercial and residential customers inside and outside city limits

Follow and seriously consider the findings in the upcoming Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) municipal services review

Reconsider the proposed City Hall project with an emphasis on possible use of the city’s existing real property assets

Allocate a percentage of the General Fund each year to unfunded pension liabilities and deferred maintenance costs

Calculate the effect of future hires on unfunded pension liabilities

Analyze the city’s legal expenditures and associated results

Develop and enhance communications to highlight financial issues