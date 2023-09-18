Napa County has responded to the 2022-23 grand jury’s advice on topics ranging from firefighting to water supplies.

The grand jury acts as a watchdog over local government. It issued six reports this year on county operations, which required the county to respond. County officials, while not always agreeing with the jury, expressed appreciation for the effort.

“The county would like to acknowledge the work of the grand jury,” one county response said.

In recent weeks, the Board of Supervisors approved the county’s answers. The latest was the groundwater replies that supervisors approved on Sept. 12. Here’s a sampling of what the grand jury and county had to say to each other:

Groundwater — A grand jury said that Napa County doesn’t know the number, location or capacity of groundwater wells.

Napa County responded that it’s unknown exactly how many wells were installed before the county began requiring permits in 1970. But the county recently completed a 500-hour-plus effort to verify the existence of wells for which records exist.

That effort included working with the state and finding some wells using hand-drawn sketches.

The grand total came out to 9,645 wells. Of those, 3,882 are in the Napa Valley sub-basin beneath the valley floor.

“It should be noted that while the estimate of the number of wells presented here is believed to be accurate within the practical limits of time and staff resources, the exact number can never be absolutely ascertained,” the response added.

Volunteer firefighters — The grand jury looked into the issue of volunteer firefighters who serve rural areas outside of cities. The county had more than 200 volunteers in 2001, but only about 100 active volunteers in 2022.

“According to the volunteer fire chiefs, Napa’s rural communities no longer retain the younger generation,” the grand jury said. “Furthermore, some of the new homeowners in the rural areas use their property as a second home and only occupy it for part of the year.”

About 80% of dispatched calls are for medical assistance. The full-time, paid fire stations can respond to those emergencies much faster than the volunteers, the report said.

Emphasize having volunteers respond to large fires in a “surge” capacity and de-emphasize medical calls, the report suggested. Napa County Fire would no longer use volunteers as backup support for all emergencies, it said.

“Under the new operational model, the volunteers could be designated as reserve firefighters and be organized under a single command when deployed to fight a large fire,” the grand jury report said.

The county responded that this idea needs more analyses that will take several months to complete. Issues include ensuring volunteer companies and equipment are used in an effective, coordinated manner.

Jail and re-entry issues — The grand jury urged the county to find a way to use its unused $23.4 million re-entry facility along Highway 221 near the Syar quarry in south Napa.

This 72-bed, minimum-security building was completed four years ago to house low-risk inmates and prepare them to return to society. Napa County says shifts in the criminal justice system mean the facility is no longer needed for its original purpose.

However, California officials have maintained that state funding used to help build the facility restricts it to that use. The grand jury recommended the county work with the state to find a solution.

Napa County responded it is doing just that and will keep the public updated.

In fact, the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 12 approved a temporary use for the re-entry center. The state will allow the county to provide services there for probation and homeless clients for six months. Whether those uses can continue beyond that time remains to be seen.

Mental health — The grand jury found that local mental health crisis needs are not being fully met, despite the county having a mobile response team and a crisis stabilization unit.

For example, it found the mobile response team is often unavailable outside of normal business hours. That results in the overuse of law enforcement, the crisis stabilization unit and Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s emergency department.

The county “partially” agreed. The mobile response team launched in 2022 operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. But the county, with more staffing, expects to expand hours by the end of October and have round-the-clock coverage by next year.

The mobile response team of mental health counselors and workers goes into the community to provide crisis intervention, de-escalation and stabilization. Its phone number is 707-299-2111.

It allows the county “to meet people where they’re at,” county Board of Supervisors Chair Belia Ramos said at the Aug. 22 meeting.

California is facing “an unprecedented behavioral health workforce shortage,” the county’s response said.

Juvenile Hall — A prior grand jury found the juvenile hall to be overstaffed. The county expected staffing reductions of 25%.

The 2022-23 grand jury found that staffing levels from 2019 to 2023 fell 14%, rather than 25%. The county said the current staffing level satisfies state requirements.

“The Juvenile Hall anticipates opening a new camp program in January 2024, which requires vacant positions to be filled to provide intensive services to youth,” the response added.

Information technology — Napa County should have a common data management system to share information across departments and applications, the grand jury recommended.

“The jury learned of several instances where sharing data between departments would lead to increased value for the county,” its report said, citing such things as faster client response and increased employee efficiency.

Napa County described a plan to select a vendor this fall and start three to four years of work over multiple phases. Phase one is to be completed by the spring of 2025.

