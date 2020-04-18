Napa grocery stores set new rules to protect everyone's health

Inside, employees were also wearing gloves and masks, and similar “social distancing” floor stickers and signs were posted. Clear plexiglass barriers at check stands have also been installed. For the past several weeks, a number of food stations have been temporarily closed, such as the hot food and salad bars.

At Trader Joe's, a line of more than a dozen people waiting to be allowed inside stretched out in front of the market. The market only lets in a certain number of people at a time, noted an employee who declined to be interviewed. But the line goes fast, he said.

A sign outside the market noted that from 8 to 9 a.m., Trader Joe's is “reserved” for “senior hour” for shoppers over the age of 60.

"We are limiting the number of people in our stores; monitoring and marking the distance between customers waiting in line outside and at checkout; having every other register open (and alternating open registers for regular cleanings); suspending the use of reusable bags; and paying careful attention to what is happening throughout the store, continuing to remind and encourage our customers and crew members to practice social distancing," said a statement from Trader Joe's.