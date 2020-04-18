Napa grocery stores set new rules to protect everyone's health

Have a cough? Fever? A sore throat? Shortness of breath?
If so, Napa’s Safeway does not want your walk-in business.
At the Safeway on Trancas Street, signs taped to cones outside the store asked each shopper to complete a COVID-19 self-evaluation health screening before entering the market.
Shoppers answering “YES” to any of those symptoms are asked to “avoid entering the facility.”
Grocery shopping in Napa has become a bit of a social distancing gauntlet, with both employees and shoppers wearing masks, avoiding physical contact, minding designated waiting spots at checkouts and even pushing their carts in specified directions up and down aisles.
In an informal reconnaissance of local grocery stores on Tuesday morning, all markets visited had COVID-19 signage, floor stickers and new rules about using or not using bags from home.
Inside the Safeway, as cheery Mylar balloons floated above them, checkout clerks were wearing a variety of masks and gloves to prevent any contact.
Red sign stickers on the floor urged shoppers to stay two carts apart from each other and travel up or down aisles in one direction only. Shoppers seemed to be following the requests, and most wore masks.
“I think people are doing a good job” of social distancing inside the store, said shopper Mark Burnett of Napa. “I’m impressed – people are falling in line” with the request, even though it’s quite a switch compared to how people usually grocery shop. “It doesn’t seem to be causing a problem.”
Burnett said he comes to Safeway almost every day for fresh food or produce.
He would also shop at Trader Joe's but the lines waiting to get in have been too long, he said.
“It sure is different times now.”
As Carol Shour of Napa got a cart to enter Lucky, she said it was the first time she’d gone shopping in weeks.
Usually, her friends pick up her items when they shop, but “I need some noodles and produce,” she said.
When asked about the social distancing signs and policies, Shour said, “I think it’s very good.”
Workers at Lucky wore clear plastic face shields and gloves while at the cashier stands.
The face shields “are good for the workers,” Shour said.
Shour, a former nurse, joked about wearing a 60-year old surgery mask for protection. She has an N95 mask at home, but the cotton surgery mask is more comfortable, she said.
Greg Polk of Napa waited outside Lucky for his wife to finish shopping. They’d only brought one mask, he said. He supports the six feet rule inside the store. “By habit, I forget about it,” he said.
Polk said he tends to stand as close as he did pre-virus. The stickers and signs are a good reminder not to.
What does he think of the face shields that employees are wearing? “It’s an extra measure of safety, which I’m not against,” said Polk.
“Social distancing can make a significant difference in our communities as we face this pandemic,” said Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO of Albertson's companies, which include both Safeway and Lucky. “Our stores are following the guidance from the CDC with regard to regular hand washing and enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols. We believe that the next step toward helping slow and contain the COVID-19 virus is by reinforcing proper social distancing whenever possible.”
"We know that with our customers' help, along with other safety measures implemented in our stores, we can create safer environments and help our communities contain the spread of this contagious disease."
At Napa’s Whole Foods, shoppers were required to wait to be admitted inside but at one point on Tuesday morning only two people were seen waiting and both were admitted almost instantly.
Inside, employees were also wearing gloves and masks, and similar “social distancing” floor stickers and signs were posted. Clear plexiglass barriers at check stands have also been installed. For the past several weeks, a number of food stations have been temporarily closed, such as the hot food and salad bars.
At Trader Joe's, a line of more than a dozen people waiting to be allowed inside stretched out in front of the market. The market only lets in a certain number of people at a time, noted an employee who declined to be interviewed. But the line goes fast, he said.
A sign outside the market noted that from 8 to 9 a.m., Trader Joe's is “reserved” for “senior hour” for shoppers over the age of 60.
"We are limiting the number of people in our stores; monitoring and marking the distance between customers waiting in line outside and at checkout; having every other register open (and alternating open registers for regular cleanings); suspending the use of reusable bags; and paying careful attention to what is happening throughout the store, continuing to remind and encourage our customers and crew members to practice social distancing," said a statement from Trader Joe's.
"To further support social distancing efforts and prevent the potential spread of the virus, we are installing temporary plexiglass barriers at all of our check stands as quickly as possible, beginning with the areas of the country that have been hardest hit by COVID-19."
At Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, clerks wore similar masks and gloves and signs taped to the floor requested shoppers follow the now ubiquitous six feet buffer zone.
“For everyone’s health and well-being, please maintain social distancing,” the signs read.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
