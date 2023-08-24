Napa County supervisors are immersing themselves in groundwater issues that have implications for both Napa Valley vineyards and the Napa River.

The topic is the Napa Valley subbasin that holds groundwater beneath the valley floor from north of Calistoga to south of the city of Napa. Groundwater irrigates world-famous vineyards. It also feeds streams and the Napa River during hot summer months.

“Something we’ve heard over the years is the streams and rivers are drying up because of groundwater pumping,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said. “I’m sure it’s not that simple. ... I'm ready to invest what we need to to really understand this issue.”

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors met for 90 minutes with a team of groundwater experts it appointed to offer advice. Those experts have convened for a year as the county’s Technical Advisory Group.

“I think here is a really unique situation, to have such an important ecosystem, with the salmon as sort of the banner species … and this very important agricultural industry,” said Mathias Kondolf, professor of environmental planning and geography at UC Berkeley.

California is requiring Napa County to achieve groundwater sustainability for the Napa Valley subbasin by 2042 as part of a statewide program. That means avoiding “undesirable results” from too much pumping, such as land subsidence.

“We are absolutely desirous of achieving that sustainability well before that 20-year deadline,” said Jamison Crosby, the county's natural resources conservation manager.

The local subbasin had two “undesirable results” during the 2022 water year that ended last September – reduced groundwater storage and depleted water in surface waterways that can be fed by groundwater.

“That was unfortunate, but we determined it was primarily due to drought,” Crosby said.

Gregory said the past wet winter should bring good news on groundwater levels. He asked if the county can simply respond to undesirable results during drought years, or if a more systematic approach for a sustained period is needed.

“We’ve come to the conclusion it needs to be an ongoing effort,” said Miguel Garcia of the Napa County Resource Conservation District. “Just because we are getting a ‘wet’ year doesn’t mean we are out of the woods. … We don’t know what next year is going to be like. We could get another wet year, we could get a super-dry year. That’s climate change.”

Julie Chambon of Geosyntec Consultants said groundwater and surface water that is going into the Napa River are connected. Part of outreach and community education should be the idea of “one water.”

“I think that’s what we’re actually looking at here, how everything is interconnected,” Board of Supervisors Chair Belia Ramos said.

Supervisor Joelle Gallagher asked what kind of data the experts need for the analysis they want to do.

“I think one of the greatest challenges in the ag sector is that not everybody meters the water that they are using,” Garcia said.

The Technical Advisory Group is looking at indirect ways, such as evapotranspiration measurements and satellite modeling, to calculate water use, he said. But it's challenging to monitor such things as the amount of pumping reduction.

“We want to reduce the amount of water,” Garcia said. “We also want to make sure they have what they need to keep farming.”

Gallagher said water monitoring is really for everyone’s benefit. Knowing water use helps to inform the best possible ways to conserve and be efficient.

Crosby thanked Napa Valley well users who volunteer their data. The county has about 115 wells in a monitoring program, some of which it drilled itself. About 70% are private wells where the owners allow county officials to come twice yearly to measure groundwater levels, she said.

"Anybody else who might be interested in offering their data, again the door is open," Crosby said.

The Technical Advisory Group is helping to craft work plans on groundwater pumping reduction, water conservation and groundwater dependent ecosystems. Those plans are to be completed this year.

Peter Nissen of Napa County Farm Bureau pointed out that this groundwater meeting was on a Tuesday morning. He asked the county to hold afternoon and early evening meetings to engage water users.

“There are a lot of people who don’t know what’s going on,” Nissen said.

Later in the meeting, William McKinnon of Water Audit California made a proposal.

He talked of moving water around. Water dedicated to the environment from Lake Hennessey and Rector reservoirs can't be best used in the downstream reaches from the dams that form those reservoirs, he said.

Instead, he proposed a swap: St. Helena could use the water and stop using wells the group alleges sap water from the adjacent Napa River. Other water moves might allow Calistoga to dedicate water in Kimball Reservoir to the environment.

The net result would be the rewatering of local waterways using what is already there, he said.

“A great deal of the angst in groundwater management would be alleviated. … These things are being dealt with in isolation," McKinnon said during a public comment period. "If you look at them holistically, I think your solution is right there.”

Sitting on the Technical Advisory Group are Chambon, Monica Cooper of the UC Cooperative Extension, Albert Filipelli of Vino Farm LLC, Garcia and Kondolf.

Napa County supervisors held the groundwater session while sitting as the county Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

