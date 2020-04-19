Napa group homes work to guard against coronavirus

In-person visits have been replaced with video calls on Skype and other platforms arranged by Piner's employees – a service Kallio said is occasionally augmented by families who gather outside a window whether their relative can see, if not touch, loved ones.

“Some people will go to the sidewalk, which is public property, and talk by phone while (their relative) is in the facility,” he said. “Last week there was a birthday where the family lined up holding balloons, and sang 'Happy Birthday' while a resident was in his room holding a phone. … It's been challenging for them, but I think they've adapted. We've adapted to what's hopefully a temporary new normal.”

That requirement for those living at Piner's to stay out of physical contact even with family, however, speaks to what Kallio called the hardest part of the restrictions in place during the pandemic: the inability to allow visits in most cases. The only two visits the home has granted since mid-March have been for those visiting relatives near the end of life, with only one visitor allowed at a time – and only after having their temperature taken and donning a mask.

“I've been doing this for over 20 years and I never thought I'd see the day when I'd be keeping away visitors,” he said. “It's heartbreaking to see people who can't have visitors.”