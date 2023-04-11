League of Women Voters of Napa County & Napa Climate NOW! host “Taking Action on Local Climate Priorities” at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, on Wednesday, April 19 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Learn about four important climate-related projects that are being implemented by grassroots efforts. Presenters will include students from Schools for Climate Action and members of the Calistoga Green Team. The four main topics are implementing Napa County’s Climate Challenge, banning additional fossil-fuel gas stations, eliminating single-serve plastics with reusable foodware ordinances, and moving away from using gasoline-powered leaf blowers.

The program is free. Bring your questions and learn how to take action on the issues that most interest you.