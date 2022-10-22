Napa has faced the megaflood before — in 1862

Napa has a half-billion dollar flood control project designed to handle any flooding in living memory — but the megaflood from pioneer days might be another story.

It might seem odd amid drought to be talking megafloods, but scientists say climate change will increase the flooding threat. A recent study from Science Advances, an interdisciplinary peer-reviewed journal, has garnered much publicity.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Despite the recent prevalence of severe drought, California faces a broadly underappreciated risk of severe floods,” the study said.

The topic is so timely that the state Department of Water Resources scheduled an Oct. 17 "Drought to Flood" symposium. These are the predicted yin-and-yang of a new California world of climate extremes.

Perhaps the biggest city of Napa flood in living memory came in February 1986. It killed three people, led to 7,000 people being evacuated, damaged 245 homes and 120 businesses and left 25,000 people without power.

Rescue crews used a motorized raft to travel Silverado Trail to rescue stranded residents. Ida Street in the city of Napa looked like a river, with cars half-submerged.

But even that pales compared to California's last megastorm in 1861-62. An atmospheric river of rain fell in Napa County for more than three weeks. The Napa River south of the city of Napa swelled to a reported half-mile in width. Cows were swept away.

Outside of the county, the Central Valley became what some described as an inland sea 300 miles long and 60 miles wide. Gov. Leland Stanford traveled from his Sacramento home to his inauguration in a rowboat. To the south, much of Los Angeles and Orange counties went underwater.

Scientists previously said a megaflood such as 1861-62 might be expected to hit California once every 200 years. The Science Advances study by Xingying Huang and Daniel Swain ups this to three times per century.

“We find that climate change has already increased the risk of a (1862-like) megaflood scenario in California, but that future climate warming will likely bring about even sharper risk increases,” it said.

A watery apocalypse

Napa County last went through this watery apocalypse in a very different era.

The county in the early 1860s had 5,500 residents, compared to almost 138,000 today, according to the U.S. Census. The town of Napa, only a dozen years old, had 2,300 residents. Roads were dirt. Horses and boats were the main forms of transportation.

Heavy rains started pelting the county in December 1861. The Daily Alta California on Dec. 11 reported the Napa Valley was partially inundated. The floods were only beginning.

The working class neighborhood called Cornwell’s Addition near the confluence of Napa Creek and Napa River was among the first in the city of Napa to flood. Residents woke up on a Sunday night to find themselves amid a lake.

“On Monday morning, the rapid current of that river from a fourth- to a half-mile wide was thickly strewn with the wrecks of fences and buildings,” the Dec. 27 The California Farmer reported. “Many cattle, hogs and fowls were swept away and it is certain that every ranch upon the river, for its entire length, suffered considerable loss.”

Andrew Lynch’s boarding house and saloon was carried away and left a wreck, a $5,000 loss.

On Jan. 11, 1862, The Napa Reporter said rains had been incessant since Dec. 19. It harkened back to December accounts of the flood and said water had risen another 18 inches.

“All the eastern portion of town is underwater and the low lands in the lower and western part of the city are navigable for light craft,” the paper said.

Cornwell’s Addition was at least 10 feet underwater. Residents couldn’t learn the extent of the damage until the waters subsided.

Several houses could be seen floating in the currents. All communications by telegraph, steamboat or stagecoach had been cut off.

On Jan. 18, 1862, The Napa Reporter painted a woeful picture. The paper talked about “the wretched discomfort that has pervaded all classes, like an invisible presence.”

The calamity was “sufficient to appall the stoutest heart and make discouraged men who have for a half-a-century bid defiance to the frowns of fortune,” The Reporter writer said.

On Jan. 25, 1862, another strange weather twist hit as a month of heavy rains subsided. A branch of the Napa River that had been running at a current of 5 miles per hour froze over and cattle crossed it.

Napa County’s pioneer-era agriculture took a hit.

“Fruit trees and vineyards have suffered severely and it is feared that if another rain storm comes, the low lands in the valley will be rendered unfit for cultivation,” the Feb. 13, 1862 Nevada Democrat reported in a look at the St. Helena area.

By May, with the winter flood waters receded and spring in swing, Napans still faced difficulty traveling.

“The turnpike up the valley, upon which so much money has been spent, is full of ruts and holes, while the road to Vallejo not nine miles from Napa City for a distance of 60 yards is impassible for teams,” The Napa Reporter said.

The city of Napa has experienced approximately 30 significant floods since then. But, if researchers are correct, none has topped the flood of 1861-62 for the sheer amount of water coursing through the valley over a period of weeks.

What if it happens again?

Now scientists are stepping up their warnings about the possibility of a repeat.

If waters were to rise to the same levels as in 1862, Napa today could suffer a lot more destruction. That’s simply because there's more that could be destroyed, given the difference between a pioneer-era town and modern city.

But there is another difference —flood control.

“A lot of those types of occurrences, we’re much better prepared for than over 100 years ago,” Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District Manager Richard Thomasser said.

County voters in 1998 passed the Measure A half-cent flood control sales tax that lasted for 20 years. Combined with federal and state money, it helped pay for flood control projects across the county, including in the city of Napa.

Among other things, the project created an 800-acre flood plain south of the city. It replaced buildings along a Napa River stretch with flood plains. It removed and replaced nine bridges. It added flood walls and a river walk in downtown. It created the Oxbow-to-downtown river bypass.

Measure A promised 100-year flood protection in the city of Napa from Imola Avenue to Trancas Street. That means a project able to weather flooding that has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year.

That promised level of protection has yet to be achieved. One weak point is the Lincoln Avenue area, where the river could still top its banks. Water could flood neighborhoods and run down Soscol Avenue.

That should change in coming years. Four projects are planned at a total cost of $94 million to provide flood protection to another 2,000 properties.

Even fulfilling the Measure A promises might not be enough to keep Napa County completely high-and-dry during a repeat of 1861-62.

“A storm of that magnitude, there will definitely be some flooding,” Thomasser said.

But he doesn’t expect to see houses being carried away. All the flood control measures taken are improvements. A widened Napa River channel can carry significantly more volume, he said.

“Suffice to say, the community is better prepared than if we didn’t have the kind of measures that have been put in place,” he said.

One hundred year flood protection is the standard used to describe a reasonable amount of protection, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The agency uses this standard when making floodplain maps used for flood insurance requirements.

Local environmentalist Chris Malan at a 1998 workshop for the flood control project asked, “So what is the city going to do if we have the 101-year flood?”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers answered in the project environmental impact report.

Napa’s flood control project could still do the job. The Corps provides “freeboard” —a buffer between predicted flood levels and tops of levees, floodwalls and other features. That allows the agency to certify 100-year flood protection.

“Freeboard also provides additional protection against larger flood events, but with a lower level of reliability, and hence without Corps certification,” the report said.

In addition, the flood control project is designed so overtopping would occur at a location that would minimize damage, the report said. It didn't specify where.

The Corps of Engineers in the 1990s considered going beyond 100-year flood protection. The environmental impact report briefly mentioned a “standard project flood” —a kind of site-specific, worst-case scenario.

That higher protection level wasn’t recommended because it would interfere with creating a linear park along Napa River and city land use plans, the flood control environmental impact report said.

No cost estimate is mentioned for “standard project flood” protection. But the price no doubt would have greatly exceeded that of the 100-year project. The Army Corps has at time balked at providing money for even the lesser level of protection, citing cost-benefit analysis.

“Are we completely flood-proof?” Thomasser said. “No. But we’re not earthquake-proof, we’re not fire-proof. We’ve taken a lot of measure on all of those things to become better prepared.”

But that doesn't mean anyone should hope to break the drought with a repeat of the storms of 1861-62.