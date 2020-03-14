Napa has known a pandemic before: Looking back at 1918's deadly Spanish flu

Napans ordered to wear gauze masks, public indoor funerals banned, the City Council no longer meeting and schools, churches, theaters and other gathering places shuttered.

This isn't a prediction of the city of Napa's future with COVID-19. Rather, it's a look back to 1918, when the city grappled with Spanish influenza, a different type of pandemic and one of the deadliest in human history.

Napa of 1918 might seem like another world. The city had only about 6,500 residents, concentrated in the downtown area. Rather than being immersed in 24-hour news coverage only a smartphone away, people had the daily rhythms of newspapers.

“Yes, it was different, but at the same time, no,” local historian Rebecca Yerger said. “People were concerned. There was probably a sense of panic, but the media didn’t (sensationalize) it. They wanted people to stay calm.”

Napans of that era were tested and came through the fire, though not without paying a price. A number of local people died of a flu that often affected the young and healthy.

"Until it strikes home, you don’t realize how bad it is," Yerger said. "When it arrived in Napa County, it became quite a reality.”

A growing threat