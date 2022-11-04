Napa health officer says to remember COVID-19 "toolbox"

COVID-19 might seem like only a background noise these days, with most people not wearing masks, no restrictions on gatherings and life largely back to normal.

But what to do if a holiday season/winter surge materializes, something many health officials say is possible? Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer, says residents should remember the “tools in the toolbox."

They can wear masks more often. They can practice social distancing. They should be tested if symptoms develop and stay home if sick. And they can prepare by getting the new Omicron vaccine booster.

“We have the tools in the toolbox in order to control this better and we also know this is a milder virus,” Relucio said in a Thursday interview.

The county for the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2 reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 269 for the first week of August and about 2,000 during the peak week of last winter’s surge. But, Relucio pointed out, many people now do home tests that don’t show up in the count.

In another measurement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Thursday listed Napa County as having a “low” rate of spread.

In still another, the county on Thursday reported four people hospitalized locally with COVID-19. That compares to the pandemic high point of 33 this past Jan. 16.

Relucio said Omicron subvariants BQ1 and BQ1.1 are in Europe and on the East Coast.

“Eventually what happens is it moves from east to west,” she said. “It has a similar transmissibility to other Omicron variants. There’s no evidence it’s more pathogenic.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines. For many age 5 and older, that means receiving the "bivalent" booster that targets the Omicron strains and the original strain. People who recently had COVID-19 might delay receiving a booster until 90 days after symptoms began.

The Napa County COVID-19 website shows that about 77,000 residents had been boosted by early November, 65% of those eligible. But only a few thousand boosters are from after Sept. 2, when the new Omicron booster became available. The others are with the original booster.

“I recommend getting the Omicron booster to protect ourselves against COVID-19 infection and more disease,” Relucio said.

In 2020, many officials urged people to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday because of COVID-19. In 2021, Napa County saw a post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases as Omicron began to take hold.

Relucio had no special warnings about this year's Thanksgiving. At this point, county health officials aren’t telling people to socially distance on the holiday. But people at a high risk of illness should be extra cautious, she said.

For now, the news on the COVID-19 front in Napa County seems to be better than during most of the pandemic. Whether it’s the lull before stormier days remains to be seen.

“People, if they’re seeing community levels of COVID-19 are higher, they can use the tools in the toolbox,” Relucio said.