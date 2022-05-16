Napa health officer urges continued COVID-19 precautions

At noon Monday, downtown Napa bustled with smiling people going to shops and restaurants, and for the most part seemed like a world without COVID-19.

Appearances are deceiving. Bay Area health officers are urging people to take precautions such as wearing masks inside crowded public places as highly contagious Omicron subvariants bump up case numbers again.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The nine-county Bay Area has California’s highest COVID-19 infection rate, the region’s health officers said in a Friday statement.

“It’s still here,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer.

Napa County last week reported 201 new cases. That’s higher than the 42 new cases reported for March 25 to April 1, though nowhere near the more than 2,000 new cases reported the first week of January at the height of the Omicron surge.

On the positive side, the weekly new case counts have dipped slightly over three weeks. Whether that is a trend or a lull remains to be seen.

Relucio said new cases today are probably under-reported because more people are using home testing kits, so their results don't show up in official tallies.

Also on the positive side, the county reported Monday only one person was hospitalized locally because of COVID-19. That compares to 26 at one point in late January.

A forecast released last week predicts Napa County COVID-19 hospitalizations will rise in the coming weeks, to about five by early June. This is based on the medians of separate forecasts by Covid Act Now, John Hopkins University and Stanford University.

To be clear, Relucio and other Bay Area public health officials at this point are only recommending people take certain precautions. Napa County has imposed no new restrictions related to COVID-19.

“I don’t think jurisdictions are chomping at the bit to have another mask mandate,” Relucio said.

Among the steps health officials are urging people to take:

Wear a mask for most public indoor settings. N95/KN95 or snug-fitting surgical masks are good choices.

Be up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Stay home if feeling sick and get tested immediately.

Get tested after potential exposure.

Limit large gatherings to well-ventilated spaces or outdoors.

Talk to a health care provider immediately if you test positive and are more vulnerable to getting very sick from COVID-19. Medications are available to reduce the chances of severe illness or death.

Relucio said people should use various strategies amid COVID-19 surges. She compared the flexibility needed to dressing for the weather — when its colder, people use more layers.

“We’re going to see more (COVID-19) waves,” Relucio said. “We want to try to ride those waves using the tools in the tool box.”

During the March-April time frame, the Omicron subvariant BA.2 accounted for 88% of known cases in Napa County, and the original Omicron and subvariant BA.2.12 for 6% each. There is no mention of the original strain of the virus or of Delta, which caused a surge last summer.

People in downtown Napa on Monday and over the weekend had a stark reminder of the pandemic. Flags flew at half-staff, a move President Joe Biden ordered nationwide to commemorate the one million Americans who have died from COVID-19.

“One million empty chairs around the dinner table,” Biden said in a statement. “Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community and a nation changed forever because of this pandemic.”

Napa County for the pandemic reports 137 people have died locally because of COVID-19, of whom 131 were county residents.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.