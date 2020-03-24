Napa health officer wants better COVID-19 distancing in parks, stores

Relucio addressed how local hospitals can address a potential surge in patients because of COVID-19.

The county has to look at the entire continuum of care, from outpatient to skilled nursing to inpatient to intensive care. To be able to “surge,” the medical community is doing such things as postponing elective surgeries, she said.

The county anticipates there will be an overflow from the hospitals because of COVID-19. Plans are being made to open an alternative care site. That wouldn’t necessarily be within hospital grounds, but in an area with a large building where cots and medical equipment could be set up, Relucio said.

“I think what’s really important is that when a hospital is in surge, it’s not the matter of the number of beds, it’s the number of staffing you need in order to take care of the patients,” she said.

Conversations are going on about how more doctors and nurses in outpatient facilities can work in hospitals, she said. Mutual aid during a pandemic isn’t like it is during an earthquake or fire, because other areas are in the same situation.

Another question arising was how the county is caring for the homeless amid the COVID-19 pandemic.