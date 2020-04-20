Napa healthcare workers receive enhanced benefits during the pandemic

The increase in paid leave will “provide necessary respite,” said Harris.

Queen will also offer partial income replacement for individuals who exhaust all their paid time off options, including the additional 80 hours, if they become sick with COVID-19. It also committed to continuing payment for those whose hours have been cut with the suspension of elective procedures or visits and created a labor pool for reassignment opportunities.

Similar to the Kaiser agreement, Queen of the Valley identified childcare support as a key area of employee need. It now provides “back-up” childcare for employees with daily reimbursements totaling up to $100 per day if they go through the existing Bright Horizons program.

OLE Health, a local non-profit that provides healthcare to some of Napa’s most vulnerable residents, counts lack of child care as a qualifying reason for employees to take additional paid leave, per the federal legislation passed month, though it does not offer any financial assistance.

Human resources officials have worked closely with staff to maximize the number of people who can conduct their work regularly from home so as to minimize the need to decide between working and caring for children.