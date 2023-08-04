Beatriz Cruz hasn’t taken geometry yet, but she’s already learned to do a 180 — in life.

Cruz, now 14, just finished her second summer of Aim High.

The nonprofit runs a multi-year summer enrichment program, which is offered at no cost to sixth- to ninth-grade students across Northern California. Aim High is meant to “ignite a love of learning and prepares students for success in middle school, high school and beyond.” It operates from 27 sites around the Bay Area.

“I loved it,” said Cruz, who felt Aim High's less traditional school environment, with smaller “classes” and more hands-on attention, appealed to her.

As much as she loved the program, it’s an activity she almost missed out on.

After her first summer in Aim High as an incoming eighth grader, the Napa site director, Jennifer Veveiros, said that she wasn’t sure Cruz should return to the program.

Cruz needed to work on “displaying our core values of community, opportunity, respect, high expectations,” said Veveiros. “She didn’t want to be there.”

At first, Cruz didn’t participate in class and didn’t engage in the program. During that first Aim High summer, “I didn't really listen and I just wanted to do my own thing,” she admitted later.

The wakeup call came when Cruz found out that leaders did not plan to ask her to participate for a second summer. That made her realize how much Aim High had really meant to her — and that she really did want to be a part of Aim High again. “I wanted to change,” she realized. “I felt like I could do better.”

And something she had learned from Aim High came back to her: “You can't change the past, but the past can change you.”

After sending a detailed email (and apology) to Jennifer Veveiros, Cruz got the news she had been hoping for: The Aim High program would welcome her back after all.

“Her response was so heartfelt that we knew that Aim High would be a good opportunity for Beatriz, and we hoped she would participate more and get the full Aim High experience,” said Veveiros.

"I was so happy,” said Cruz, whose second Aim High year was a huge success. The incoming ninth grader made a complete turnaround, according to Veveiros, who said the student participated, “showed up each day and really proved to us that she wanted to be here.”

Cruz has even already asked to return as a volunteer next summer.

During an interview on Tuesday, Cruz talked about the Aim High program.

The first part of the day included three sections: Humanities, STEM and Issues and Choices. Humanities focused on improving reading skills, fostering empathy and independent learning. Issues and Choices topics included developing a sense of belonging, self-awareness and relationship building, while STEM curriculum was meant to introduce students to valuable skill sets with real-world applications.

The teachers use real-life examples to explain issues like global warming, droughts and endangered wildlife, according to Cruz. “They actually make it interactive,” she said.

All instruction is project-based, according to Taylor Veveiros, Jennifer Veveiros' daughter and a lead teacher at Aim High. Groups are capped at 18 students, and there are two teachers per group.

Aim High met from June 26 to July 28 at the Napa High campus, 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on weekdays (ending an hour earlier on Wednesdays).

“We really focus on building relationships with the students, empowering them, having them build that community and giving them opportunities to be successful outside of high school,” said Taylor Veveiros. “The stuff that we're teaching them is relevant to things that are going on now.”

Notably, there is no homework.

This was a lot different from the traditional school day and curriculum, where the emphasis is focused on grades and homework. At Aim High, learning was fun “and I just wanted to keep learning,” Cruz recalled.

After lunch, students would choose from activities including gym sports, basketball, Weird Science, DIY and cooking. There were also Friday field trips, such as to Scandia Golfland in Fairfield and Sonoma State University.

Cruz said her favorite activity was Weird Science. “We made elephant toothpaste” by mixing warm water, dishwashing liquid, hydrogen peroxide and active yeast, “and then it blew up,” she said.

Her favorite cooking activity was making a charcuterie board. Her group’s presentation featured crackers, pepperoni, grapes, marshmallows and salami. Cruz also likes baking and cooking in her free time.

About 250 incoming sixth- to ninth-graders started the five-week program, and about 185 finished, said Taylor Veveiros.

Now that Aim High is over, Cruz is about to begin her freshman year at Napa High. Having spent more than a month on campus and met new classmates, she feels more confident and ready for school, even given how nerve-wracking the first day of classes can be.

Outreach for next summer’s Aim High program will start in February 2024, said Taylor Veveiros.

