Napa High debuts renovated history room, with tribute to the old Indian mascot

A gold rope line was installed in front of the display to protect the artifact, said Yates. “We don’t want anything to happen to that Indian.”

Johnston said that those who didn’t attend Napa High may not really understand the significance of the school's history.

Napa High was the only high school in the city until Vintage High opened in 1972.

“Everything revolved around Napa High School,” said Johnston. “It was your whole social life,” he said. “Everything was happening at school - sports, studies, weekend dances. Kids never wanted to be sick. They always wanted to be at school.”

And why an actual museum, instead of say a website, video or other such memorial?

“There’s something tangible” about having items from the past to look at and see in person” and touch, said Reid. “I like that sense of being able to hold it in your hand and feeling the history of it.”

With the Indian mascot retired, “This was like the last hurrah for us,” said Reid.

“We wanted to do something respectful for our Indian. Something that would make people proud. And I wanted that room to reflect that,” said Reid.

The Napa High History Room, located at the district office at 2425 Jefferson St., is open to the public by appointment. To arrange a time to visit, contact the superintendent’s office at 707-253-3511.

