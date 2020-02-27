Napa High debuts renovated history room, with tribute to the old Indian mascot

The original Indian mascot crest from the Napa High school entry. A red "senior girl" hat with golden tassel from 1923. A gym uniform from the 1930s. A 1959 drum major uniform. Letterman jacket patches. Even a pair of vintage shoes.
These are just a few of the many pieces of the past now on display at Napa High School’s history room.
The “museum” recently reopened after about a two-year effort to reorganize the room and curate a new collection to honor the school’s prior mascot – the Indian.
The Napa High Alumni Association spearheaded the project with support from district leadership, to showcase and preserve the school’s unique history at its original location.
Napa High’s first campus was located at 2425 Jefferson, the current district offices, until its move to the adjacent location, at 2475 Jefferson, in 1973. The school, then known as Napa Union High, opened in 1897.
“I’m very proud" of the new history room, said Lorraine Yates, NHS Class of 1950. “We worked on that for two years. It meant an awful lot” that the room has reopened.
“I think it looks great,” said Tom Johnson, Class of 1962. And they’re not done yet. “We have more things to add to it,” he said.
“It was a labor of love,” said Marilyn Reid, Class of 1965. “It’s been a real community effort.”
The three alums were part of a core group, including some current Napa High students, that helped renovate and reorganize the space.
Napa High Principal Monica Ready, an alumna of Napa High, worked with the Napa High Alumni Association and Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti to present the school’s history in a more exciting way. The history room provided a space to curate memorabilia, photos, yearbooks, old uniforms and other historical items.
“As an alum, my own history here runs deep and this room is a true nod to Napa High’s past, highlighting the many years of history and tradition,” said Ready.
This isn’t the first such history room at Napa High. One version of the collection was originally created many years ago, by longtime Napa Valley Unified School District employee Don Evans and others.
But over the years, and after Evans retired, the room had been neglected. Located on the second floor of the original high school building, it became a catch-all for all kinds of documents and items. The collection had come to include random school objects and memorabilia from other NVUSD schools.
During the debate over the future of the school’s Indian mascot, alumni started displaying Indian memorabilia in another classroom area located in the newer part of campus.
After an extensive and contentious debate, the school’s mascot was changed from the Indian to the Grizzly in 2018.
After being approached by Superintendent Mucetti, the Napa High alumni group decided to consolidate into the original history room on the second floor.
The group also narrowed the focus to only Napa High School history. Items from other schools were donated to the Napa County Historical Society or returned to the schools themselves.
But to many alumni it was important to remember the Indian.
“We can’t bring it back,” so “we wanted to retire the Indian with honor,” said Reid.
“That Indian meant an awful lot to everybody,” said Yates. For decades, “That was part of the school. It was a part of everyone growing up.”
“It’s nice to see it honored the way it should be,” she said.
The school crest, once part of the floor of the original school, was removed, restored and is now on display on a wall in the history room.
The Indian crest “is the centerpiece,” said Reid. “That was the glue that brought everything together.”
A gold rope line was installed in front of the display to protect the artifact, said Yates. “We don’t want anything to happen to that Indian.”
Johnston said that those who didn’t attend Napa High may not really understand the significance of the school's history.
Napa High was the only high school in the city until Vintage High opened in 1972.
“Everything revolved around Napa High School,” said Johnston. “It was your whole social life,” he said. “Everything was happening at school - sports, studies, weekend dances. Kids never wanted to be sick. They always wanted to be at school.”
And why an actual museum, instead of say a website, video or other such memorial?
“There’s something tangible” about having items from the past to look at and see in person” and touch, said Reid. “I like that sense of being able to hold it in your hand and feeling the history of it.”
With the Indian mascot retired, “This was like the last hurrah for us,” said Reid.
“We wanted to do something respectful for our Indian. Something that would make people proud. And I wanted that room to reflect that,” said Reid.
The Napa High History Room, located at the district office at 2425 Jefferson St., is open to the public by appointment. To arrange a time to visit, contact the superintendent’s office at 707-253-3511.
