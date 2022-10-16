Napa High drum major job is a family tradition for Jamie and Jacob Butler

When Jamie Butler was a senior at Napa High School in 1996, he led the school band as its official drum major.

More than a quarter century later, his son Jacob Butler is marching in his father’s footsteps. In what seems to have become a family tradition, this year Jacob Butler is the Napa High School drum major.

“It’s a little surreal” that he’s the band leader just like his father, and at the same school, said Jacob Butler. “Being a part of that legacy is a powerful experience, because I feel a sense of belonging to the band.”

“It’s cool to have your son do what you did,” said Jamie Butler. “To be able to have that connection with him is really, really special.”

Jamie Butler said he got his start in the Napa High School band as a freshman, playing the French horn. He was inspired by his teachers Bill Crane and Harry Cadelago, he recalled. As a junior, he was chosen as assistant drum major and as a senior, drum major.

“I was proud but also a little scared,” Jamie Butler recalled. The drum major role comes with a lot of pressure, he said — and Butler was a quieter kind of teen.

“It really forced me to come out of my shell and step up. And that was really good for me,” he said. “That was a great opportunity for me to learn how to be a leader and teacher. That experience and training helped direct me to what I love to do.”

Today, Butler is the choir director for American Canyon High School.

Jamie Butler explained what the drum major job includes.

The drum major is the student conductor of the band. Using specific whistle commands and baton motions, the drum major keeps time for the band as they are marching and playing their instruments on the field or in a parade.

“There’s a lot riding on the drum major to have a successful performance,” Jamie Butler said. “You have to learn how to be a good leader so people will follow you and learn” what they need to do, he said. “It’s a big job to do.”

A good drum major can make it look easy, but it’s not, he said. “There’s actually quite a bit going on,” he said. “It takes a lot of coordination and discipline and commitment. It’s a lot of work.”

“I agree,” said Jacob Butler. “There’s a lot of moving parts and things you have to think about,” and all in front of a live audience.

Butler said he’s been in various band classes since the fourth grade. Before he became drum major, he played the clarinet during marching season. He plays the oboe during concert season, which follows marching season.

Jacob Butler said he wanted to become drum major at Napa High because “I’ve always felt a calling to lead the band.”

He especially wanted to make a significant contribution in his last year of high school. “The Napa High band has given so much to me, from welcoming me as a freshman” to this senior year leadership position, he said.

The drum major helps create the spirit of the band, Jacob Butler explained, “and I really enjoy doing that. I really enjoy playing the songs we love to boost our spirits during a game, knowing that that very same music is boosting the morale of our team and the student section” and the crowd.

“We’re not only there to hype up our team,” Butler said. “We’re there to put on a show” and entertain families, players and students.

Butler said he also likes the traditions of band performances.

The crowd knows to expect certain songs — for example, “Jump on It” by the Village People — and cheer when favorites are played. After halftime, the drum line has its own performance and “that’s always really fun because everyone in the student section is all hyped and dancing to it. It’s a cool tradition.”

Certain rituals are also passed on year after year, such as a “Chicken in a Biscuit” chant before every kickoff, a special bass line to the 1960s song “Hey Baby,” (paired with specific dance steps), and a bit of athletic daring in which the drum major runs and jumps over a flutist, landing to an explosive sound effect.

“It’s a cool bit of showmanship,” Jacob Butler said.

This senior said the best part about being drum major is “getting the opportunity to work with and help all of these amazing people.”

“I love the culture around band at Napa High,” he said. “Almost everyone there knows it’s a huge commitment” to be part of the band. Practices and camps start in early August and performances go into December.

“It’s not like people are there to goof around,” to get an easy A, he said. “They like being a part of the program.”

The teamwork pays off, he said. “It’s a very tight-knit group. Band becomes almost a second family.”

As football season nears its end, Butler is already thinking about his last performances as drum major at football games. “I’m a little bit sad because it’s gone by really fast,” he said. "It feels long in the moment but looking back, the past months have just sped by.”

Butler said he wants his dad to be proud of the work he’s done as drum major. “I hope it is evident how much effort the band and I have put into each show. I hope he feels the same sense of pride in our legacy that I do.”

He definitely does, said Jamie Butler.

“I’m just so proud of him for taking this on,” said his father. “We’ve been able to see him grow as a leader (and) musician. He really is a great drum major.”

There is also a chance that this isn’t the last Butler to become drum major at Napa High School. Brother Ryan Butler, a sophomore, is currently a trumpet section leader in the band.

Would Jacob Butler encourage his brother to try out for the role?

“If he wants to,” said the senior.