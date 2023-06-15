The Napa High School band sent “Pomp and Circumstance” floating throughout a nearly packed Memorial Stadium on Wednesday as more than 360 graduates filed along the grandstands. Cheers, an early evening sun and the occasional braying of noisemakers greeted the blue-robed students as they walked by, some with hands on foreheads alongside incredulous smiles.

At the 126th graduation ceremony conducted by Napa High, the members of the Class of 2023 left the school in style, their deep blue robes and caps complemented by a mix of white and golden sashes.

For many, it felt like a dream.

“I don’t believe this day is here; I'm still trying to come to terms with it,” said graduate Henry Shikowitz. Still, he wouldn't let the nervousness of finally being at the finish line get to him, emphasizing that he was “excited, very excited.”

Shikowitz plans to attend Napa Valley College before transferring to a four-year university. While unsure exactly how his future will play out, he is excited to figure things out as he goes, and thinks Napa High has done well to prepare him for what’s to come.

“It really depends on the type of student,” he said, but added the school offered a good framework for dedicated students to achieve whatever goal they seek.

Fellow senior Eleanor Turjanis agreed, saying that Napa High “has done a good job supporting me in my interests, which led me to find what I want to study.”

Turjanis is “super excited” about graduating and will be heading to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to study nutrition.

Another classmate, Michael Muñoz, was more reserved, stating that he just feels “OK” about graduating. He became more excited when talking about the military, however, which he will be joining after graduating.

“I’ve just always wanted to join,” he said, “they have good opportunities, in the sense of scholarships and things you want to do.”

Muñoz said he is looking forward to the added independence and new possibilities that come with graduating, but has high school helped prepare him for this next step in his life? "Not really," he admitted.

“You just gotta figure it out,” he said, alluding to both the independent learning of his class’ COVID-19 years and the difficulties in discovering what one wants to do during a senior year that can feel like a mad dash to the end.

Student speaker Chloe Dinsdale praised the resilience of her class in managing those various struggles, and spoke on the challenges of being isolated during the pandemic and striving to get back to a moment in the past when things felt “normal.”

“We cannot be trapped in a single fragment of time … trapped in the past, fearing the future and missing out on the present,” she said, reminding her fellow graduates that even the exhausting pandemic years helped shape the success they celebrate today.

Dinsdale thanked the parents, teachers and friends who pushed each graduate to be the version of themselves that received their diplomas Wednesday, encouraging everyone to show their appreciation.

“None of us are sitting here tonight because we did it on our own,” she said, urging her classmates to take those lessons into the future. “We’ve run our marathon; now it’s time to put on new shoes.”

Napa High Principal Ean Ainsworth said that the Class of 2023 has in turn done much for the community, through its members' resilience, selflessness, authenticity and humor. Their success can’t be measured just by grades alone, but by the relationships they have formed, he said.

“It will be a tough bar for other classes to meet,” said Ainsworth, challengeing each graduate to go out into the world with the same levels of kindness and competence that carried them through their years at Napa High. “Go forth and be awesome.”

The final student speaker, Jonathan Mendez, continued the theme of moving forward whether they felt prepared or not.

“We must move on,” he said, and while there were thousands of things he wished he could say— to himself in the past, his fellow graduates, his teachers — those times are over and they must venture into the real world as the “heirs of this valley.”

To Mendez, while Napa High's newest graduates may be nervous and scared, counting the lost years or rip-raring to go, it isn’t a question of if they are ready to graduate and venture into the world but “if the real world is ready for us.”

Cheers erupted into the cloudless sky, and shortly afterward, so did the tasseled caps.

